Hugh Hefner’s Son Cooper Marries Actress Scarlett Byrne

Cooper Hefner is a married man!

The 28-year-old son of late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner announced he had married British actress Scarlett Byrne with a tweet on Monday.

It appears that the two tied the knot at a registry office in Ventura, California, with bigger celebrations in the works.

“Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier,” Cooper wrote alongside four photos of the couple. “Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett.”

In one image, the newlyweds pose in the office with Cooper looking dapper in a suit and Scarlett wearing a lacy white outfit.

He also shared photos of the couple throughout their romance.

Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier. Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett. pic.twitter.com/8MTxOC0DqI — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) November 4, 2019

Scarlett, who has appeared in the Harry Potter films and on television on Falling Skies, also shared the snaps on her Instagram account, where she also changed her name to Mrs. Hefner.

“Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married,” she wrote. “We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.”

Cooper is one of two sons that Hugh had with his ex-wife, Kimberley Conrad. A businessman and writer, he was previously the chief creative officer at Hugh’s Playboy Enterprises, and according to his Twitter account, is now CEO of Stag Daily, a company launching in 2020.

He and Byrne got engaged in 2015.

See more on recent celebrity weddings below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilarie Burton Spills Details on Ultra-Private Wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence's Celebrity Wedding Guests: Who Was There and What They Wore!

Justin Bieber Shares New Wedding Pic of Hailey Bieber: 'Sexy Wifey Alert'

Hugh Hefner's Death: What Will Happen to the Playboy Mansion Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery