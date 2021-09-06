Hugh Jackman Mourns the Death of His Father, Christopher

Hugh Jackman's father, Christopher, has died. The 52-year-old actor shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday.

Jackman said his father died peacefully on Sept. 5, which is Father's Day in Australia. He was 84 years old.

"In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love," he wrote alongside a smiling picture of his father. "My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Jackman received support from his close friend, Ryan Reynolds, who commented, "I was lucky to have met him. ❤️."

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Jackman talked about his father raising him and his four siblings as a single dad with a full-time job as an accountant. He got emotional when talking about the advice his father gave him.

"It's always about the family," he shared. "It's always, 'How's [your wife] Deb?' It's not about work, and I think that's him living with probably some of his regrets and feelings of maybe he, you know, at the wrong time put too much into his career, and he doesn't want me to make that mistake. And so, in his gentle way, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing."

On American Father's Day in June, Jackman paid tribute to his father.

"My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out that there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more," he wrote alongside a picture of the two. "Be true to your word. #happyfathersday."

