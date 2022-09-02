Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies': Lucy and Stephen Meet for the First Time in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies': Lucy and Stephen Spot Each Other Across C…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20 Years …
'House of the Dragon' Premiere: HBO Max Crashes Due to Synchroni…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Stacey Dash Cries After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago
Royal Family Feels ‘Disappointed’ After Meghan Markle's Intervie…
Serena Williams Addresses Retirement Comments After Winning US O…
Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After 'Sudden Illness'
Serena Williams Gets Celeb Support From Zendaya and More at U.S…
Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Exiting 'Dancing With the Star…
Maren Morris Thankful for Her Marriage in Industry That's 'Tough…
Alicia Keys’ 2002 GRAMMYs: Look Back at the Singer’s Historic Ni…
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why They Won't D…
Anne Heche's Sons Address Importance of Burial Site at Hollywood…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Why Queen Elizabeth Is Passing Some Royal Duties to Prince Charl…
It's time to enter the world of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. The intense new drama, executive produced by Emma Roberts, follows the tumultuous love story of young lovers, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. Lucy's obsession with Stephen starts to take a turn when she finds out he isn't who he claims to be.
ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the series premiere, which introduces Lucy to her new roommate and the group of girls who will soon become her main circle of friends. As they walk through campus, Lucy locks eyes with Stephen, who's casually sitting on the grass with his pals, from across campus.
Little does she know that their one flirtatious look will change their lives forever.
Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy and Stephen meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Carola Lovering.
Roberts recently previewed the upcoming series, sharing with ET why she relates to Lucy's turmoil and thinks viewers will be able to as well.
"I think we can see ourselves, we can see our friends... I feel like there's always a time, when you're young where it's like, 'Oh, I should've just focused more on myself instead of a guy,' or you see your friend being like, 'Why are you so obsessed with that person? Move on?' And so, I think that that's something everyone will majorly be able to relate to," Roberts said.
The series also stars Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.
Tell Me Lies premieres Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emma Roberts Explains Why She's Producing, But Not Starring in Steamy New Drama ‘Tell Me Lies’
Emma Roberts Teases 'Madame Web,' Talks Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney