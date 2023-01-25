'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww."
"This is not OK," Jazz says of the dating app message during her confessional interview. "This person swiped right on me. I have transgender in my profile. ...Why do you have to be cruel? Just be respectful. It just pisses me off."
While speaking to her friends, Jazz ponders, "How can you hate on someone for something they can't control? This is who I am as a person."
Jazz admits that her mother, Jeanette Jennings, "would not be trilled" about the dating app comment. "She'd be like, 'I told you. The dating app is dangerous. People are cruel,'" Jazz tells her pals while also impersonating her mom.
New season 8 episodes of I Am Jazz air Tuesdays at 10/9 p.m. Central on TLC.
