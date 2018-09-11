Perfection is a myth: That's the message NBC's new fall comedy I Feel Bad attempts to convey.

In the half-hour series from executive producers Amy Poehler and Aseem Batra, Emet (Sarayu Blue) -- a wife, mother and working woman at a video game company -- "feels bad" when she deviates from her own standards of perfection while trying to "have it all." The series premiere, titled "I'm Turning Into My Mother," explores Emet's fear that she's, well, becoming her mom (Madhur Jaffrey).

In ET's exclusive first look from the second episode of the one-hour special sneak preview, titled "I Lie to My Kids," Emet scurries to reward her son, Louie (Rahm Braslaw), with weekday ice cream after he somehow makes the honor roll. (Our bet's on Emet lying about Louie's "achievement.") But Louie getting on the list remains a big mystery to his more studious sister, Lily (Lily Rose Silver), after he pronounces the "h" in honor. Oops.

"The 'h' is silent, you ding-dong!" Lily says bitterly to Louie. "It's not fair! I study way more than him. I should be getting ice cream."

Guilted by her daughter's unhappiness, Emet apologizes as she sets down the bowl of dessert for Louie. "I'm sorry, honey," she says. And it doesn't help when Emet's father, Aneel (Brian George), sort of tries to remedy the situation -- in his own way, of course.

When Lily decides to peace out from the dinner table, Emet scrambles to make sure Lily doesn't leave the room without a sour taste in her mouth. And then Emet's mom, Maya, makes her grand entrance. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

In addition to Blue, Jaffrey and George, I Feel Bad stars Paul Adelstein, Zach Cherry, James Buckley and Johnny Pemberton.

A special one-hour preview of I Feel Bad airs Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the series premiering Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

