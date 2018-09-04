It's time to gear up for fall TV!

From anticipated new shows like Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse to returning series Grey's Anatomy and The CW's Riverdale, television fans have plenty to look forward to.

With the official start of the fall season just weeks away, ET is taking a look at all the new and returning shows hitting the small screen before the end of the year. We'll continue to update this master list as new premiere dates and trailers are revealed, so keep checking back...

SEPTEMBER

NEW SHOWS

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Starring: JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Purge (USA Network)

The series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including vandalism, murder, arson and theft, is legal. Set in an altered United States ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Starring: Gabriel Chavarria, Lili Simmons, Lee Tergesen, Jessica Garza, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, Hannah Emily Anderson

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Kidding (Showtime)

Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him -- who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when this beloved personality’s family -- wife, two sons, sister and father -- begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than he can cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Starring: Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, Judy Greer, Cole Allen

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

You (Lifetime)

Based on the Caroline Kepnes novels, You follows Joe, a bookstore manager who falls in love with a customer named Beck and quickly becomes obsessed with her.

Starring: Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, John Stamos

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

This is the Murder House-Coven crossover season. "The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins," executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall shared in August. "It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible and I feel like it’s a familiar character. If the apocalypse is the launching point, what’s the fantasy of what happens next?" Woodall continued. "If we’re still here then the world didn’t completely end."

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Jessica Lange, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Joan Collins, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Stevie Knicks, Taissa Farmiga, Lesley Fera, Billy Porter

Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Forever (Amazon)

Married couple June and Oscar live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, California. For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.

Starring: Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 14

The First (Hulu)

The First will follow the first human mission to Mars, exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.

Starring: Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, LisaGay Hamilton, Oded Fehr, James Ransone, Hannah Ware, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Melissa George

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 14

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

When you’ve lost someone you love… how do you find the way forward? Sorry For Your Loss premieres Tuesday, September 18th only on Facebook Watch. Follow Sorry For Your Loss for episodes and more. Posted by Sorry For Your Loss on Monday, August 27, 2018

Sorry for Your Loss follows Leigh Shaw, a young widow who is forced to reassess her life and relationships following the death of her husband.

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Janet McTeer, Jovan Adepo, Mamoudou Athie

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 18

Maniac (Netflix)

The 10-episode sci-fi series follows Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.

Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno, Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke, Sally Field

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 21

The Good Cop (Netflix)

Tony Danza stars as disgraced former NYPD officer Tony Sr., while Josh Groban plays his earnest NYPD detective son, Tony Jr. The two often butt heads when it comes to life -- and the law -- making for some hilarious odd couple moments.

Starring: Tony Danza, Josh Groban

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 21

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Based on the popular 1980s Tom Selleck crime series, this updated reboot stars a Latino actor in the title role.

Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Manifest (NBC)

When Montego Air Flight 828 lands safely after a turbulent flight, the lives of the crew and passengers are changed forever.

Starring: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

F.B.I. (CBS)

From executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise comes an eye-opening new procedural about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonee Noel

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New Amsterdam (NBC)

The one-hour drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical director of the U.S.' oldest public hospital, aiming to reform the neglected facility to provide exceptional care to patients.

Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Single Parents (ABC)

The ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood.

Starring: Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis

Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A Million Little Things (ABC)

They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things, and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Starring: David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene

Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Murphy Brown (CBS)

The revival of the groundbreaking '90s comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events finds her in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, "fake news" and a vastly different political climate.

Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Tyne Daly, Nik Dodani

Premieres: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Last Man Standing (Fox)

The half-hour family sitcom has been resurrected by Fox one year after it was canceled by ABC. A fan favorite for six seasons, the series stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness, despite being surrounded by women.

Starring: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Molly McCook, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Hector Elizondo

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Cool Kids (Fox)

From executive producer Charlie Day, the multicamera comedy centers on a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun -- because, at their age, what do they really have to lose?

Starring: David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

God Friended Me (CBS)

A podcast-hosting, self-proclaimed "pesky atheist who wants to make you think" isn't so sure what to think when he's friended by God on Facebook and then poked to help strangers for reasons that aren't immediately clear. The truth is there's more to this story than our hero or anyone else knows.

Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

Rel (Fox)

Inspired by the life of Lil Rel Howery, the multi-camera comedy stars Howery as a loving husband and father living in Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair, and must rebuild his life as a single father, following his divorce.

Starring: Lil Rel Howery, Sinbad, Jess "Hilarious" Moore, Jordan L. Jones

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

RETURNING SHOWS

Sept. 5:It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 6: I Love You, America (Hulu)

Sept. 7:Atypical (Netflix), Marvel's Iron Fist (Netflix)

Sept. 9: The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m. ET/PT), The Last Ship (TNT, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 13: Snatch (Crackle)

Sept. 14: American Vandal (Netflix), BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Sept. 23: 9-1-1 (Fox, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Sept. 24: Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), The Resident (Fox, 8 p.m. ET/PT), The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT), Bull (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT), The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 25: The Gifted (Fox, 8 p.m. ET/PT), NCIS (CBS, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9 p.m. ET/PT), This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 26: Survivor (CBS, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Chicago Med (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Empire (Fox, 8 p.m. ET/PT), The Goldbergs (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT), Chicago Fire (NBC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Star (Fox, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10 p.m. ET/PT), South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 27: Grey's Anatomy (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), The Good Place (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Mom (CBS, 9 p.m. ET/PT), How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10 p.m. ET/PT), SWAT (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 28: MacGyver (CBS, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Hell's Kitchen (Fox, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Blue Bloods (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Sept. 30: Bob's Burgers (Fox, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT), Family Guy (Fox, 9 p.m. ET/PT), NCIS: Los Angeles (9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

OCTOBER

NEW SHOWS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The nicest guy in the Midwest moves his family into a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Starring: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Beth Behrs, Hank Greenspan

Premieres: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Happy Together (CBS)

From executive producer Harry Styles, the comedy follows Jake and Claire, a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Chris Parnell, Felix Mallard

Premieres: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

I Feel Bad (NBC)

Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she's not perfect. In fact, she's just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that's OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.

Starring: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Zach Cherry, James Buckley, Aisling Bea, Johnny Pemberton

Premieres: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Into the Dark (Hulu)

Hulu

Each monthly episode of the horror anthology series is inspired by a holiday from the month in which it is released.

Starring: Tom Bateman, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Dermot Mulroney

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 5

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

The celebrity dance competition will pair professional dancers with famous kids as they vie for the mirror ball.

Starring: Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher (hosts); Adam Rippon, Mandy Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy (judges)

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

All American (The CW)

Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the new drama follows a a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds -- Crenshaw and Beverly Hills -- begin to collide.

Starring: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook

Premieres: Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Netflix

The supernatural horror series is based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, which follows a family in the modern day and in the past as they deal with the ghosts, both literal and figurative, that have come to haunt them.

Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 12

The Romanoffs (Netflix)

The Romanoffs is a global contemporary series featuring a new cast for each episode, centering on separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Starring: Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells, Corey Stoll, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Ron Livingston, Paul Reiser

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 12

Titans (DC Universe)

When Dick Grayson/Robin and Rachel Roth/Raven require assistance to deal with a plot that threatens the entire planet, they join forces with Koriand'r/Starfire and Gar Logan/Beast Boy to form the Titans.

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Lindsey Gort, Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 12

Charmed (The CW)

A reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998 to 2006, the update follows the lives of three sisters -- Macy, Mel and Maggie Vera -- who, after the death of their mother, discover they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of witches. Together they possess the "Power of Three," which they use to protect innocents and vanquish supernatural demons.

Starring: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans, Ser'Darius Blain, Charlie Gillespie, Ellen Tamaki

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Camping (HBO)

The comedy series follows Walt, whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Starring: Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman, Juliette Lewis, Ione Skye

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

A new primetime talk show hosted by actor Alec Baldwin.

Starring: Alec Baldwin

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Conners (ABC)

A spinoff of the Roseanne series, the continuation will feature all of the original cast members, minus Roseanne Barr.

Starring: John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey

Premieres: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

Set in the 1970s, the ensemble comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America's most turbulent decades. In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike and Peggy raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision. The household is turned upside down when oldest son Lawrence returns home and announces he's quitting the seminary to go off and "save the world."

Starring: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack

Premieres: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

The Rookie (ABC)

Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.

Starring: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Eric Winter

Premieres: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Legacies (The CW)

Hope Mikaelson, the "tribrid" daughter of Klaus and Hayley, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines, is front and center in the new supernatural drama. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where beings such as vampires, witches and werewolves can learn to control their supernatural abilities and impulses

Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith

Premieres: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Netflix

The reboot imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. In the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature -- half-witch, half-mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 26

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access’ new series that reimagines the world’s most beloved fairy tales as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. The show, set in modern-day New York City, will interweave “The Three Little Pigs," “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic storyline throughout its first season.

Starring: Kim Cattrall, Paul Wesley, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Danielle Campbell, Dania Ramirez, Sam Jaeger, Davi Santos, Zabryna Guevara, Dorian Missick

Premieres: Wednesday, Oct. 31

RETURNING SHOWS

Oct. 3:SEAL Team (CBS, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Criminal Minds (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 4:Superstore (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Station 19 (ABC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Will & Grace (NBC, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 5: The Man in the High Castle (Amazon), Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT), Child Support (ABC, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 6: Versailles (Ovation, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 7: The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Madam Secretary (CBS, 10 p.m. ET/PT), Shark Tank (ABC, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 9: The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 10: Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 11: Supernatural (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 12: Blindspot (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Dynasty (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 14: Supergirl (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 15: Arrow (The CW, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 16:Black-ish (ABC, 9 p.m. ET/PT), Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 19:Lore (Amazon)

Oct. 22:DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 26: Midnight, Texas (NBC, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Oct. 28: Ray Donovan (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

NOVEMBER

NEW SHOWS

Homecoming (Amazon)

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, the series follows Julia Roberts' character, Heidi Bergman -- a caseworker at a facility for soldiers returning from war -- and her complex relationship with one of the returning veterans. In a second timeline four years later, where Heidi has left the facility, she is questioned by a Department of Defense auditor who begins to unravel the reasons behind her departure.

Starring: Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 2

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy Kominsky, an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach.

Starring: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker, Lisa Edelstein

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 16

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

The limited series is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers who were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled.

Starring: Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Michael Imperioli, Eric Lange

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)

AMC

Based on the 1983 John le Carre novel, the miniseries follows the manipulations of Martin Kurtz, an Israeli spymaster who intends to kill Khalil -- a Palestinian terrorist bombing Jewish-related targets in Europe -- and Charlie, an English actress and double agent working on behalf of the Israelis.

Starring: Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgard, Michael Shannon, Clare Holman, Kate Sumpter, Charles Dance, Simona Brown, Max Irons

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 19

RETURNING SHOWS

Nov. 1: StartUp (Crackle)

Nov. 2: House of Cards (Netflix)

Nov. 4:Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Nov. 28: Vikings (History, 9 p.m. ET/PT)

DECEMBER

RETURNING SHOWS

Dec. 5: Deal or No Deal (CNBC)

Dec. 21: Marvel's Runaways (Hulu)

MORE FALL PREVIEW COVERAGE:

2018 Fall Preview: ET’s Most Dynamic Women of the Season

Fall Movie Preview 2018: Wizards, Superheroes & Shirtless Chris Hemsworth

Fall Theater Preview 2018: Cher, King Kong and More Must-See Shows

Related Gallery

Related Gallery