2018 Fall Preview: ET’s Most Dynamic Women of the Season

With summer winding down -- and yes, we know there’s still plenty to catch in August -- it’s time to start shifting focus to the fall season, which promises to deliver brand new, must-watch TV series, plenty of addictive new music and award-worthy performances on screens both big and small. While there is no shortage of breakout stars each year, Fall 2018 will remind audiences of the captivating power of three women -- Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson and Tiffany Haddish -- who have a number of highly anticipated, new projects coming out over the next few months.

Following a breakout year, thanks in part to Girls Trip and an Emmy-nominated hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Haddish is showing no sign of slowing down with Night School with Kevin Hart, The Oath with Ike Barinholtz, and the Tyler Perry film Nobody's Fool all scheduled for fall release, no doubt guaranteeing she'll be a staple on the late-night talk circuit.

Meanwhile, Paulson, who was nominated for a fifth Emmy for American Horror Story -- she has a total seven noms and one win -- will return to the FX anthology season, when Apocalypse premieres on Sept. 12. The show will be followed by her reunion with Ocean’s Eight co-star Sandra Bullock in the film Bird Box.

Last, but certainly not least, is Gaga, who is returning to acting after her Golden Globe-winning turn on American Horror Story in the anticipated remake of A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper, who is also making his directorial debut. In addition to rumors of a new album, the singer will also kick off a Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in December.

Of course, these three women are just many of the stars of the fall, which will include the return of female-driven franchises -- Charmed, Murphy Brown and Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis. For full coverage, check out ET's guides to Fall's movies, TV shows and theater.

