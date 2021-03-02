'iCarly' Revival on Paramount Plus: Everything We Know

Wake up the members of my nation, an iCarly revival is coming! The beloved Nickelodeon sitcom starring Miranda Cosgrove is headed back to the small screen after Paramount+ ordered a continuation of the hit Nickelodeon series at the end of 2020.

While details of the new iteration are sparse, we do know that Cosgrove and fellow original cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to reprise their characters. In January, the trio posted the first photo from the set, but didn't share any further details.

iCarly premiered on Nickelodeon in 2007 and ran for five seasons before it ended in 2012. The show followed Cosgrove's Carly Shay, as her internet show, iCarly, became a success. Trainor portrayed Carly's brother, Spencer, while Kress played her best friend, Freddie. Jennette McCurdy was also part of the original series as Carly's other bestie, Sam.

In anticipation of the exciting revival, we're busting out our Pear laptops, answering all your questions and breaking down everything you need to know about iCarly's return.

Where will the revival air? Paramount+

When will it premiere? No premiere date has been announced at this time.

How many episodes will there be? We do not know at this time. It is unclear how Paramount+ plans to roll out the episodes.

When does filming begin? Production is currently underway. In January, Cosgrove shared a photo of herself with Kress and Trainor from the set.

Who will be returning or joining the cast? As it stands now, Cosgrove is back as the titular character, as well as Trainor as Spencer and Kress as Freddie.

McCurdy, meanwhile, has not signed on or spoken about the revival.

It is also unclear if Noah Munck, who played Carly's friend, Gibby Gibson, will return.

Former iCarly executive producer Jay Kogan previously shared (before his departure from the project) that the revival has approached Munck. As for McCurdy, he tweeted that it was simply "her call."

Who is behind the new series? Ali Schouten is developing the show and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nickelodeon is producing the revival for ViacomCBS’ streaming service.

What will it be about? The revival is described "as a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time," where Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor "join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps," per Deadline.

Can I watch the original series anywhere? All seasons of iCarly will be streaming on Paramount+ starting March 4.

