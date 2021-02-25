CBS All Access will soon be Paramount+. The streaming service -- which features a library of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from the ViacomCBS family, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more -- will be rebranded, with new original content, beginning March 4.

If you're a CBS All Access subscriber, your account will transfer to a Paramount+ account on launch day, but even if you're not, here's everything you need to know about it, including price (as well as how to get 50% off for the first year) and what shows and movies you can watch on the streaming service. And keep checking back here for all the latest information on Paramount+ as it is announced.

When does Paramount+ launch? The service, which currently exists as CBS All Access, launches on March 4, 2021.

How much does Paramount+ cost: CBS All Access has two tiers: $5 per month (or $50 per year if you pay all at once) for limited commercials, and $10 per month (or $100 annually) for no commercials.

However, there currently is a limited time deal, you can save 50% on an annual Paramount+ plan (with or without commercials) for the first year when you sign up for CBS All Access and use the promo code "PARAMOUNTPLUS" at checkout. This gets you the limited commercial plan for $30 or the no commercial plan for $50, both for the first year.

Note -- this will sign you up for a CBS All Access account, which will convert to Paramount+ on March 4. Act quickly if this interests you, as the offer is only good until March 3, and after one year, you'll be charged the normal rate.

If I have CBS All Access, will I have Paramount+? Yep! Active CBS All Access accounts will become Paramount+ accounts on March 4.

What shows, movies and originals will be on Paramount+? Quite a few! Paramount+'s slate of originals will include The Stand, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, and Tooning Out the News.

The sixth and final season of Younger will stream on the platform, as will a reboot of beloved sitcom Frasier. The gaming phenomenon Halo will be reborn as a series for Paramount+.

Also, Trekkies will love Paramount+, as it is the exclusive domestic home of Star Trek, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Lower Decks isn't the only animation gem hitting Paramount+. Expansions of Nickelodeon properties Avatar: Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will also stream. Nickelodeon favorite Rugrats is also returning thanks to Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' will sashay to Paramount+, and Drag Race fans can also expect a new singing competition series, Queens of the Universe.

Other upcoming Paramount+ "Peak" originals include Y: 1883, a prequel series to Yellowstone, which is supposed to arrive in 2021. Additionally, MTV is reuniting the cast of the first season of The Real World for a new original series.

The streaming service also announced plans for a revival of the Girlfriends spinoff The Game, as well as several new original projects, including The Offer, a scripted limited series from Escape at Dannemora writer and producer Michael Tolkin, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences behind the scenes of making The Godfather.

Lioness, a spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and based on a real-life spy program, will follow a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Other new offerings will include MTV's Behind the Music - The Top 40 -- which will unlock MTV's Behind the Music vault to look back at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes -- and The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS investigative drama Criminal Minds.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," ViacomCBS CEO and President Bob Bakish said of the forthcoming streamer. "With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

See more on the streaming service in the video below.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

