MTV's The Real World is coming back.

The iconic reality TV franchise, which followed a group of people from different walks of life living under one roof, reunites the original New York cast for The Real World Homecoming: New York, which drops the day Paramount+ (currently CBS All Access) launches on March 4.

This marks a homecoming for The Real World as the MTV's signature franchise returns to the ViacomCBS family, on the heels of the network's 40th anniversary. Most recently, it ran on Facebook Watch.

The Real World reunion series will bring back all seven members of the original cast in the same New York City loft, as they "revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate." Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell will look on how the series has changed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

“The Real World is credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, The Real World debuted in 1992 and helped shape a generation and spotlighted culturally resonant stories like never before, including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony and its portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.

The Real World revival is just the latest original offering available on Paramount+, which will feature popular franchises Love & Hip Hop, Love Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother, Jersey Shore and more. Multiple seasons of The Real World are currently streaming on CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount+.

