MTV Rebooting 'Daria' and 'The Real World'

Daria and The Real World are coming back!

MTV has announced the launch of MTV Studios, a new unit that will develop and produce franchises, reboots and spin-offs from the cable network's extensive library. First on its list is a re-imagined version of the feminist icon, Daria, tentatively titled Daria & Jodie.

The animated franchise will be reinvented through the eyes of Daria Morgendorffer and her closest friends Jodie Landon. According to MTV, "these two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race."

Additionally, MTV Studios is also launching Aeon Flux, a live-action remake of the anime classic that sees Aeon Flux team up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity.

Aside from The Real World, the reality-show Made is also getting a revival. Fans will also get introduced to The Valley, a The Hills-inspired show that follows a group of 20-somethings in a classic coming of age docu-series featuring first loves, relationships and life decisions – with a twist. This group of young people is living in “The Valley” of Nogales, Arizona, a town along the border of the United States and Mexico.

And lastly, with social media connecting people around the world, MTV's Straight Up Ghosted, explores real stories of real people who vanished by blocking them, and unlocks the reality and uncomfortable truth to satisfy the ultimate question -- why did you leave me?

MTV recently held their 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Chris Pratt was honored with one of the biggest awards of the night, the Generation Award.

Watch the video below to see his hilarious and inspiring life rules that he shared during his acceptance speech.

