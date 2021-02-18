With a slew of streaming services already been at your disposal (Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access before it rebrands as Paramount+), high-profile options (HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock) and new choices competing for your wallet (Discovery+), it's almost impossible to subscribe to everything -- on top of a cable bill. So, which streaming services are right for you?

Big draws over the last year have been Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reuniting for the first time in nearly 20 years -- since they played sisters on Friends -- on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Then, the galaxy far, far away expanded with Disney+'s live-action series The Mandalorian, and all the exciting offshoots still to come. And now there's CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard series, featuring the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

There’s the return of Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on Discovery+ through their new Magnolia Network vertical. And the Kardashian-Jenners, who leave their longtime home at E! later this year for a new reality series at Disney-owned Hulu, will surely make a splash. HBO Max took flight with Kaley Cuoco’s twistyThe Flight Attendant (and the upcoming Sex and the City update), while Peacock took us back to Bayside High with its prep-tasticSaved by the Bell continuation series. And for the cord-cutters out there looking for an affordable live TV option, Philo is the go-to choice to catch all the original Hallmark movies your heart desires.

With so much to choose from, here is ET's helpful guide to every major streaming service, from Netflix and HBO Max to Apple TV+ and Disney+ to Discovery+, including the original programming they each have to offer in addition to the familiar library content that may make it worth your while.

CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+)

'Star Trek: Picard' Aaron Epstein/CBS

How Much Does It Cost?

CBS All Access CBS All Access CBS All Access $5.99 per month or $59.99 for one year (with ads); $9.99 per month or $99.99 for one year (without ads). Right now, with code PARAMOUNTPLUS, you can save 50% on a 1-year plan. SIGN UP

When Will It Rebrand to Paramount+? March 4

Current Original Series: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, The Stand, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill

Upcoming Original Series:Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Offer (The Godfather series), Guilty Party (starring Isla Fisher), The Man Who Fell to Earth, iCarly revival, Some Good News (with John Krasinski), Behind the Music

Notable Library Content: More than 20,000 TV episodes and movies from ViacomCBS networks MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Pictures and CBS; including Beverly Hills, 90210, The Brady Bunch, Cheers, I Love Lucy, Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, five original Star Trek TV series

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

'The Boys' Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

How Much Does It Cost?

Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video $8.99 per month (Amazon Prime Video only) or $119.99 for one year (Amazon Prime subscription) SIGN UP

Current Original Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Wilds, Hunters, Modern Love, Jack Ryan, The Boys, Making the Cut, Carnival Row, Fleabag, Homecoming, Bosch, Goliath, Upload, The Expanse, Undone, Flack , Hanna

Upcoming Original Series: Tell Me Your Secrets, Untitled Lord of the Rings Prequel Series, The Wheel of Time, Daisy Jones & the Six, The Expatriates, The Underground Railroad, A League of Their Own, The Kids in the Hall

Current Original Films: Sylvie’s Love, Chemical Hearts, Jonas Brothers documentaries

Upcoming Original Films:Bliss, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Coming 2 America

Notable Library Content: Law & Order: SVU, Teen Wolf, The Sopranos, Downton Abbey, True Blood, Psych, House, The Wire, American Horror Story, Monk, Vikings, Animal Kingdom, Roseanne, Bones and hundreds more TV shows; A Simple Favor, The Big Sick, Late Night, Varsity Blues, Marvel Cinematic Universe and hundreds more movies

'Ted Lasso' Apple TV+

How Much Does It Cost?

Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Apple TV+ $4.99 per month SIGN UP

Current Original Series: The Morning Show, Dickinson, Ted Lasso, See, For All Mankind, Truth Be Told, Home Before Dark, Defending Jacob, Central Park, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Servant, Little Voice, Little America, Oprah’s Book Club

Upcoming Original Series: Lisey’s Story (starring Julianne Moore), Hedy Lammar (starring Gal Gadot), The Last Thing He Told Me (starring Julia Roberts), Lessons in Chemistry (starring Brie Larson), My Glory Was I Had Such Friends (starring Jennifer Garner), Pachinko, Foundation, The Shrink Next Door (starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd), Untitled Oprah Winfrey/Prince Harry Mental Health Docuseries, Untitled Jon Stewart Current Affairs Series

Current Original Films: Wolfwalkers, On the Rocks, The Banker, Greyhound, Palmer

Upcoming Original Films:Cherry, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' Magnolia Network

How Much Does It Cost?

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ $5 per month (with ads); $7 per month (without ads) SIGN UP

Current Original Series: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (via Magnolia Network), numerous 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, Pimple Popper: This Is Zit, Frozen in Time

Upcoming Original Series: Love Games, Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

Notable Library Content: Extensive programming from Discovery’s 14 networks, including Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, ID, A&E, History, Lifetime, OWN, Travel, Science Network and The Dodo; over 55,000 episodes of content from House Hunters, Ghost Adventures, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Chopped, Property Brothers, Deadliest Catch, Worst Cooks in America, Dirty Jobs and more

'WandaVision' Marvel Studios

How Much Does It Cost?

Disney+ Disney+ Disney+ $6.99 per month or $69.99 for one year (increases to $7.99 per month or $79.99 for one year by March) SIGN UP

Current Original Series: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Right Stuff, Diary of a Future President, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, On Pointe, Encore!

Upcoming Original Series:The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game-Changers, Loki, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Hawkeye, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, Secret Invasion (Nick Fury series), What If…?, Turner and Hooch, Little Town (Beauty and the Beast prequel), Moana: The Series, Tiana, Baymax

Current Original Films: Soul, Hamilton, Mulan, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Clouds, Black Is King, Artemis Fowl, Lady and the Tramp, Noelle

Upcoming Original Films: Raya and the Last Dragon, Flora & Ulysses, Cruella, Disenchanted, Sister Act 3, Home Alone, Pinnochio, Three Men and a Baby, Hocus Pocus 2, Peter Pan & Wendy, Cheaper by the Dozen

Notable Library Content: 500 movies, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, all Pixar films and classic Disney originals (i.e., Frozen, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid); 7,500 episodes of TV, including Boy Meets World, The Simpsons, Kim Possible and That’s So Raven

'The Flight Attendant' Phil Caruso/HBO Max

How Much Does It Cost?

HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max $14.99 per month SIGN UP

Current Original Series:The Flight Attendant, Love Life, Selena+Chef, Expecting Amy, Search Party, Doom Patrol, 12 Dates of Christmas, Veneno, Harley Quinn

Upcoming Original Series: Gossip Girl update, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Green Lantern, Julia (Julia Child series), Tokyo Vice (starring Ansel Elgort), Circe, Untitled Gotham Series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Untitled Conan O’Brien Weekly Variety Series, Untitled Friends Reunion Special

Current Original Films: Locked Down, Unpregnant, The Witches, Superintelligence, Let Them All Talk, An American Pickle

Upcoming Original Films: Zack Snyder’s Justice League; all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movie slate, including Dune, Judas and the Messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix 4, In the Heights, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, The Many Saints of Newark (Sopranos prequel) and Those Who Wish Me Dead

Notable Library Content: Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Rick & Morty, South Park, all HBO programs, future seasons of CW’s Batwoman will be among 10,000 hours of content available; more than 1,800 movies, such as Lord of the Rings franchise, every Batman and Superman film from the last 40 years and every DC title

'Normal People' Hulu

How Much Does It Cost?

Hulu Hulu Hulu $5.99 per month (with ads); $11.99 per month (without ads) SIGN UP

Current Original Series:Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Shrill, Ramy, PEN15, Devs (FX on Hulu), Woke, Veronica Mars, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu), A Teacher (FX on Hulu), Dollface, Animaniacs, Hillary, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi, Love, Victor

Upcoming Original Series: Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman), The Girl From Plainville (starring Elle Fanning), Dopesick, Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu), Shogun (FX on Hulu), The Old Man (starring Jeff Bridges), Candy (starring Elisabeth Moss), Untitled Kardashian-Jenner Project, Conversations With Friends

Current Original Films: Palm Springs, Happiest Season, Bad Hair, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Upcoming Original Films: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Notable Library Content:Love Island, Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, 9-1-1, The Masked Singer, Superstore, Killing Eve, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and hundreds more TV shows; Parasite, The Spy Who Dumped Me, 27 Dresses, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Juno, Aquaman and hundreds more movies

'The Queen's Gambit' Phil Bray/Netflix

How Much Does It Cost?

Netflix Netflix Netflix $8.99 per month (basic plan, SD only); $13.99 per month (standard plan, includes HD); $17.99 per month (premium plan, includes ultra HD) SIGN UP

Current Original Series:Bridgerton, The Crown, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Dead to Me, You, The Queen’s Gambit, The Baby-Sitters Club, Dear White People, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, Ratched, Hollywood, Never Have I Ever, Fuller House, Grace and Frankie, The Kominsky Method, Narcos, Ozark, Queer Eye, Russian Doll, Sex Education, Stranger Things, Outer Banks, Selena: The Series, Julie and the Phantoms, Emily in Paris, Big Mouth

Upcoming Original Series: Firefly Lane, Shadow and Bone, Ginny and Georgia, The Crew, Untitled Cowboy Bebop Series (starring John Cho), Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Series

Current Original Films:Pieces of a Woman, To All the Boys franchise, The Kissing Booth franchise, The Princess Switched franchise, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Enola Holmes, Da 5 Bloods, Becoming, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Upcoming Original Films:Malcolm & Marie, The Dig, Yes Day, Moxie, Tick, Tick… Boom!

'Saved by the Bell' Trae Patton/Peacock

How Much Does It Cost?

Peacock Peacock Peacock Free with ads, however, there are pricing tiers. Peacock Premium -- which has a total of 15,000 hours of live and on-demand content, as opposed to Peacock Free which has 7,500 hours -- will be available to Comcast Xfinity TV and broadband subscribers and Cox Communications’ video customers for no additional charge, with ads. An ad-free version will cost $5 per month. For those who don't have service through a Peacock-affiliated TV or broadband provider, Peacock Premium is available for $10 per month for no ads and $5 monthly with ads. SIGN UP

Current Original Series: Saved by the Bell, Brave New World, A.P. Bio, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, The Amber Ruffin Show

Upcoming Original Series: Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Bel-Air (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air drama reboot), Girls5Eva, One of Us Is Lying, Law & Order: Hate Crimes, Angelyne, Battlestar Galactica reboot, MacGruber, New York Undercover

Notable Library Content: The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, House, Parenthood, Everybody Loves Raymond, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well as exclusive U.S. streaming rights for Universal Pictures' film slate and beyond in the network TV window -- including Fast & Furious 9 and Jurassic World 3 -- as well as select live and on-demand content from news and sports events

Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' David Dolsen/Crown Media

How Much Does It Cost?

Philo Philo Philo $20 per month for access to 64 basic cable channels (and unlimited DVR), including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, AMC, Food Network, MTV, Nickelodeon, CMT, TLC and Lifetime; add-ons include Starz channels for a $9 per month or Epix channels for $6 per month SIGN UP

What Networks Are Included? A&E, AMC, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, Aspire, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News. BET, BET Her, Cheddar, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Food Network, FYI, Game Show Network, Get TV, Great American Country, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, ID, Law & Crime Network, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, Motor Trend, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Newsy, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, NickToons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science Channel, SundanceTV, TasteMade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, UPtv, VH1, Vice, WE tv

