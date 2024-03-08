We're just over a week into Women's History Month, and today, March 8, 2024 is International Women's Day. This marks the perfect time to learn about the powerful women who blazed trails and broke through glass ceilings to build a better world for all of us.

Though huge strides have been made, we still have quite a ways to go before we achieve equality between the sexes. This disparity is still very apparent in the film industry. For example, in the history of the Academy Awards — which will air its 96th ceremony on Sunday, March 10 — only eight women have been nominated for Best Director, and only three women have won. But the fight for representation continues daily, and one of the best ways you can help is by supporting women-led films. This can be as easy as popping some popcorn, plopping on the couch and streaming an excellent movie or two.

If you're not sure where to start in your streaming, we're here to help. In honor of the groundbreaking women of history and film, we've rounded up a preliminary list of our favorite female-led and -created movies and documentaries. From eye-opening documentaries about some of the world's most inspiring women to fictional accounts of badass women who fight the status quo, our list is wide and varied. Stream everything from historical dramas about the women who helped us land on the moon to a documentary about Gloria Steinem and everything in between.

Ahead, load up your queue with all these powerful movies and documentaries for International Women's Day today.

The Best Documentaries to Watch for International Women's Day

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me Apple TV+ Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. The film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me gives fans a uniquely intimate look at how the pop star dealt with the pressures of her rising fame and a life of stardom from a very young age. $10/month Free 7-day trial Watch on Apple TV+

Love to Love You, Donna Summer HBO Love to Love You, Donna Summer Pioneering the disco era, Donna Summer had unique beats and melodies that changed the face of music. Dubbed the Queen of Disco, she climbed the music charts and had 14 top-ten singles, including "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls" and "She Works Hard for the Money," making her one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of her era. In this personal portrait on Max, viewers will get to see the life of Summer, on and off the stage. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

Jane Goodall: The Hope Disney+ Jane Goodall: The Hope Primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall is considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees. But when she started, hers was a male-dominated field. Jane Goodall: The Hope, a National Geographic documentary on Disney+, chronicles Goodall's continued efforts to spread a message of hope. Plans starting at $8/month Watch on Disney+

Gloria: In Her Own Words HBO Gloria: In Her Own Words Learn about the face of the 1970s Women's Liberation Movement from Gloria Steinhem herself in this HBO documentary streaming on Max, which blends interviews, first-hand accounts and never-before-seen archival footage. Produced by Emmy-winning Peter Kunhardt and Sheila Nevins, this one is a must-watch for any women's history buff. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

I Am Greta Hulu I Am Greta Follow teenage climate activist Greta Thunburg's whirlwind journey from shy student to global voice for change at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City in this extraordinary documentary that streams exclusively on Hulu from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Plans starting at $8/month Watch on Hulu

The Best Movies to Watch for International Women's Day

The Marvels Disney The Marvels Saving the universe is hard enough, but when Carol Danvers' superpowers become entangled with Kamala Khan's and Monica Rambeau's powers, things get even more complicated in the latest Marvel film, The Marvels. See these powerful women kick butt and save the world on Disney+. Plans starting at $8/month Watch on Disney+

Barbie Warner Bros. Studios Barbie “Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and have a Barbie movie night when you stream this film on Max. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Max

The Farewell A24 The Farewell From award-winning writer-director Lulu Wang comes the heartwarming story of Bili (Awkwafina), a young Chinese-American woman, who returns to China when her grandmother is given only a week to live. The A24 film streams on Max. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

Booksmart Annapurna Pictures Booksmart Watch Olivia Wilde's feature film debut about two high school BFFs, determined to pack the four years of social events they missed out on in their quest to attain higher education into the night before graduation on Peacock. Starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, the movie is as hilarious as it is empowering. Plans starting at $6/month Watch on Peacock

A League of Their Own Columbia Pictures A League of Their Own Enjoy the story of two sisters who play for the first professional women's baseball team on Peacock. The star-studded cast, including Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Hanks, hits it out of the park; it's a must-watch for any sports or feel-good movie fan. Plans starting at $6/month Watch on Peacock

Legally Blonde MGM Legally Blonde Elle Woods crashed onto our screens over 20 years ago in a blur of pink and fuzzy and informed us that femininity doesn't have to be a hindrance to attaining your goals. Rewatch the movie this month as a reminder that you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to. Whether it be going to Harvard Law (what, like it's hard?) or running a marathon, this film from the early 2000s streaming on Max reminds us we can do it all. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

Looking for other ways to support women? Check out our round-up of the best women-owned brands and books by women authors.

