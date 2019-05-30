MTV's 'The Real World': Meet the Cast of the New Season (Exclusive)

It's time to return to The Real World!

ET's got your first look Facebook Watch's version of MTV's iconic reality series, which is set to debut later this summer. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, this year's seven new roommates come from differing backgrounds and walks of life, making the show's signature drama a sure thing.

In the first trailer for the series, fans get a peek at the drama, which features topics including virginity, sexuality, race, immigration and teen parenthood.

"This is the next true story of seven strangers, picked to live in a house and have their hookups, screw-ups, apologies, honesty, voices, opinions, fights, tears, lives streamed exclusively on Facebook Watch," a voice-over says in the trailer. "With new episodes every week and content dropping daily, find out what happens when the next generation stops being polite. It's time to get real. Again."

New episodes of the series begin June 13. The season will come to life through Facebook Stories and scene drops throughout the week. Keep reading for more on the new roommates.

Arley, 21

Facebook Watch

The youngest housemate, Arley is a DACA recipient and the mom to a 4-year-old son. Though she dreamed of taking the nursing exam, her status as a DREAMer made that impossible.

Clint, 28

Facebook Watch

Clint hopes his Instagram fame -- he has 130,000 followers -- and good looks will help him as he temporarily leaves small-town life behind before he takes over his conservative family's farm business, as expected.

Dondre, 25

Facebook Watch

A pansexual person and proud Republican, Dondre is in the midst of his coming out journey as he discovers his identity as a black Trump supporter.

Justin, 26

Facebook Watch

Justin, who has a long-distance, long-term girlfriend, is working toward his master's degree in African American Studies with an ultimate goal of uplifting the black community.

Meagan, 23

Facebook Watch

A Louisiana native, Meagan is Catholic and a virgin. She believes waiting until marriage to have sex is for the best.

Tovah, 26

Facebook Watch

After suffering trauma as a teen, Tovah has worked as a caseworker for Child Protective Services and dreams of opening a foster home.

Yasmin, 27

Facebook

A pansexual feminist who grew up with both Christian and Muslim ideals, Yasmin no longer considers herself conservative, instead working as a body-positive model and art teacher in a youth detention center.

MTV’s The Real World premieres Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

