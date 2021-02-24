Dr. Frasier Crane is coming back.

Kelsey Grammer will officially reprise his beloved character for a revival of Frasier, which will debut exclusively on Paramount+, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Grammer will executive producer alongside Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

At the moment, Grammer is the only original cast member attached to the revival. Co-stars like David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin have not yet signed on.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

Talk of a Frasier revival has circulated since 2018, when ET confirmed it was in "very, very early" stages at CBS Television Studios with Grammer attached.

A spinoff of Cheers, Frasier originally ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004. It centered on Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer), who returns to his hometown of Seattle, Washington, following the end of his marriage and his life in Boston, Massachusetts, but his desire for a new bachelor lifestyle quickly turns when he takes in his police officer father after he gets shot in the line of duty during a robbery.

In the one-hour series finale, which was watched by nearly 34 million viewers on May 13, 2004, Frasier left Seattle for Chicago, Illinois, to follow his girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney), instead of relocating to San Francisco, California, for a new professional opportunity.

The comedy starred Pierce as Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother; Leeves as Daphne Moon, Frasier’s housekeeper and Niles’ love interest; Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Frasier’s radio show producer; and the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier’s dad.

