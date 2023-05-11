Is "Creddie" actually happening?

iCarly returns for season 3 with its first two episodes Thursday, June 1 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, ET can exclusively reveal. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

In the new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends. Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) struggle to redefine their relationship, aka #Creddie; Spencer (Jerry Trainor) seeks a return to his roots; and Harper's (Laci Mosley) reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

ET exclusively debuts the official trailer, which puts the spotlight squarely on Carly and Freddie's uncertain relationship status following last season's bombshell cliffhanger (and even opens with a near-kiss in the opening seconds!). To refresh everyone's memory, the finale ended with Freddie's girlfriend, Pearl (Mia Serafino), stunning Carly and Freddie when she said they were "clearly in love with each other." While that remark shocked the BFFs, it's been a long time coming for iCarly fans -- and it appears that viewers may finally be getting what they've been asking for in season 3.

The trailer opens with Freddie down on one knee getting ready to propose to, presumably, Pearl. But Carly is the one who steps through the door, making it one very awkward moment as they try to laugh it off with Freddie's girlfriend later. Pearl, by the way, is not enthused. While Freddie and Pearl are "thriving" in their relationship, Carly is struggling to reconcile her feelings. "I'd say I'm good, for someone who recently realized she has feelings for her best friend but he wants to focus on her friendship, which she totally agrees is the right call!" Carly tries to tell herself.

Everyone else around her isn't buying what she's selling, of course. Even Paul (Josh Peck) believes they're "smashing" each other and gets invested in the love triangle between Carly, Freddie and Pearl. "There is no triangle. There's a love line between Freddie and Pearl. He and I are a squiggle," Carly tells Paul in one scene from the trailer.

Even with a big question mark looming over their relationship status, Freddie maintains, "No matter what awkward phase of Carly/Freddie-dom we're in, I am always going to be there for you." When Pearl lets out her frustration in an ax-throwing bar and states that they're "obsessed with each other," is that the catalyst for Carly and Freddie to finally face their feelings head-on?

The trailer closes with the duo coming face to face with photos from their years of friendship on glowing TV screens in an ornately designed archway. "You're the person who I can always count on," Carly confesses. "Is this really happening?" Freddie asks. "It took us long enough," she replies, before putting her arms around Freddie's neck. Is "Creddie" making it official?!

See a first look at the season 3 photos below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+

While all signs are pointing to the fan-favorite duo reconciling and giving things another shot, Cosgrove herself was hopeful that the friends would figure things out eventually.

"I personally want Freddie and Carly to be endgame," Cosgrove told ET last June. "I think Nathan has a whole theory about this where he thinks Freddie tried too hard for too long and that he doesn't know that they're meant to be together. But my personal take is I think they would be really good for each other, so I'm hoping that that's how the series ends. But I'm just like everybody else, I don't know exactly what's going to happen."

Jaidyn Triplett also stars in the series, which is executive produced and overseen by showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks. Phill Lewis and Cosgrove serve as EPs, with Trainor, Kress and Alissa Vradenburg as producers.

Internationally, iCarly will premiere its new season Friday, June 2 in Australia and the U.K.; Sunday, June 25 in Latin America and Brazil; and Friday, Aug. 25 in Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. A launch date for South Korea will be announced later.

Paramount+

The first two seasons of iCarly are streaming now on Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'iCarly' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

'iCarly' Season 2 Trailer Teases Josh Peck and Carly-Freddie Romance

'iCarly' Star Miranda Cosgrove on Carly & Freddie's Romantic Future

Miranda Cosgrove on ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Reboot and Her First Rom-Com ‘Mother of the Bride’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery