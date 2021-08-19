Are Carly and Freddie end game? Miranda Cosgrove is spilling the tea.

The iCarlystar spoke with ET's Leanne Aguilera about her and co-star Nathan Kress' character's relationship status on the Paramount+ reboot. Fans couldn't get enough of the two besties on the new episodes, with many hoping that they will end up together.

"I'm really surprised that the fans are still so passionate about who they want Freddie to end up with and just all of that," Cosgrove expresses. "It kind of cracks me up a little bit. But also, we want to do right by all the fans."

However, she does note, "I don't think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it's definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together...I like Carly and Freddie's relationship, and Nathan's so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time."

"They might be end game. They might have to be," teases the leading lady, adding, "Anything's possible. It's always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So I'm waiting to find out what crazy stuff we're going to be up to [next] season."

The iCarly reboot picked up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, finding original influencer Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love and family as adults. Joining Cosgrove were original cast members Kress and Jerry Trainor as Carly's brother Spencer. Newcomers included Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly's roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter.

A second season was announced in July. Production will begin this fall in Los Angeles.

And as the first season wraps up, what can fans expect from the final episodes?

"So from the season finale, there are a lot of love interests and arcs going on with relationships," Cosgrove shares. "Pretty much every character on the show for the last few episodes is in some kind of a relationship. So I would say that's the most fun, exciting thing. It all is leading up to us going on a trip together, all in relationships and a bunch of crazy stuff is going to ensue."

Cosgrove, on her end, has had a blast playing an adult Carly Shay and touching on more mature topics.

"It's been so much fun because so many of the storylines are storylines we could have never done in the original series," she admits. "I tend to like those the most, just because it's exciting to do something we couldn't do before. One of the episodes that just aired, it's called 'Girls Trip,' that was one of my favorites because we definitely could have never mentioned a threesome on the old show."

The actors are also taking on new roles, with Cosgrove getting more into the behind-the-scenes of the show's production and Kress directing.

"I'm having a really good time getting to produce because I'm getting to edit for the first time, which I've never done before," Cosgrove says of her additional work on the show. "And it's also really fun reading all the scripts, and even before the ideas turn into scripts, weighing in on all that. So I'm really having a good time doing that."

"I feel like directing is definitely more of Nathan's thing. He was amazing. It was truly awesome getting to see him do it because I have known him since we were little and I feel like he has such a brain for directing," she notes of Kress. "He was so organized and so excited and coming up with ideas for all the scenes, like adding extra things he even came up with. So it was just so much fun. And I know he's going to direct more next season."

Watch more of ET's exclusive interview with Cosgrove -- including her sharing why the reboot continues to mention Jennette McCurdy's character, Sam -- in the video below. Catch new episodes of iCarly every Thursday on Paramount+.

