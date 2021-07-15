'iCarly' Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

Good news members of iCarly nation, the show is officially coming back!

Paramount+ has picked up the reboot series for a second season, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Thursday.

Production on the new season begins this fall in Los Angeles.

According to Paramount+, the new iCarly is one of its top titles, ranking among the streaming service's most-streamed shows since the series’ debuted in June.

The follow-up series picks up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, finding Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family as adults.

Joining Cosgrove are original cast members Jerry Trainor as Carly's brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as Carly's friend Freddie, as well as new additions Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly's roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter.

Ali Schouten is showrunner and executive producer alongside Cosgrove.

"It's evolved a lot," Cosgrove recently ET of the new iteration. "When I started the first show, I was 13 years old and most of the experiences and things my character was going through on the show were things I was going through in real life. And now I just turned 28 and my character is going through all the things you go through in your late twenties. So it's just been really fun getting to play the character again and getting to see where her life has taken her."

New episodes of iCarly drop Thursdays on Paramount+.

For more, watch below.

'iCarly' Stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress Answer Your Biggest Reboot Questions (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'iCarly' Reboot Set Tour: Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor Show Off Carly's New Apartment! (Exclusive)

'iCarly' Cast on Jennette McCurdy's Decision to Not Be Part of Reboot

'iCarly' Reboot First Trailer Teases Carly and Freddie's Dating Lives, Baby Spencer and More!

Related Gallery