Wake up the members of the iCarly nation, the beloved show is almost back on the air!
Paramount+ shared the first trailer for the upcoming reboot on Tuesday, giving fans a look at "the new iCarly." Premiering on Thursday, June 17, the new series features original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress returning to their roles from the iconic Nickelodeon series, as well as newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.
iCarly will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon's original show ended, and finds Carly Shay (Cosgrove) -- the original influencer -- and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties.
In addition to Carly's dreams of becoming "an effortless trailblazer," the trailer also teases the return of original series favorites like "Baby Spencer" and Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander), gives a glimpse at Spencer (Trainor) taking unfortunate culinary cues from Guy Fieri, and previews both Carly and Freddie (Kress) trying their luck in the dating world. (Spoiler alert: It doesn't go well -- and of course, Freddie's mom is one of the reasons!)
Watch the full trailer below:
"The three of us got back together and it was kind of like riding a bike. It was like, 'We're back!'" Trainor told ET about the reboot series earlier this year, with Cosgrove adding, "It feels kind of crazy... Like, just getting everybody back together again and it was really fun."
"The cool part is what makes it different too is we have new characters that are coming," Kress shared. "It's a lot of familiar faces, but there's new people involved who are going to change up the story a ton and will make it very interesting and I think somewhat unexpected."
Mosley joins the reboot as Carly's new best friend and roommate, Harper, while Triplett will be playing Freddie's snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter. Jennette McCurdy -- who starred as Carly's other best friend, Sam, in the original series -- is not expected to return for the revival, as she shared earlier this year that she's quit acting, sharing that she feels "ashamed" of her career and past roles.
iCarly premieres June 17 on Paramount+ with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
