The iCarly cast and crew are speaking out to condemn the fandom for a rash of racist attacks against their cast members on social media.

The revival premieres on Paramount+ on June 17 and welcomes back beloved characters like Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor). It also introduces new ones like Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) and Harper (Laci Mosley of A Black Lady Sketch Show). But several fan favorites have been noticeably absent from released promotions, such as Jennette McCurdy's Sam, who will not be returning alongside Cosgrove, Trainor, and Kress. Despite few show details being available, fans took their frustrations on McCurdy's absence out on Mosley for "replacing" Sam.

Over the weekend, an iCarly fan account posted a video from Mosley's Instagram Story in which she asserted that her character, Harper, isn't replacing McCurdy's Sam and told viewers to leave her comments with all their "racist a** bullsh*t."

"AND I MEANT IT!!" Mosley wrote, retweeting the video. "Racism is boring and you weirdos need to get a hobby. I make art, I am my full self and if you hate me because of my skin color maybe you should seek help because the truth is you hate yourself."

🗣AND I MEANT IT!! Racism is boring and you weirdos need to get a hobby. I make art, I am my full self and if you hate me because of my skin color maybe you should seek help because the truth is you hate yourself. https://t.co/DdTjmDqOOl — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 15, 2021

She later added: "I shouldn't have been cursing in this response but I was really caught off guard by the onslaught of racist trolls. I deleted a lot of comments but they keep coming on every platform. Being a Black woman is exhausting. We all deserve better."

Mosley posted several screenshots that revealed how she was being attacked online via racist comments and DMs over several Twitter posts. "My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f**k broke my heart," she wrote. "Me and my sister are 13 years apart she's like my child and her having to see this s**t broke me. I don't know what's wrong with you people but you need to seek help."

My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as fuck broke my heart. Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this shit broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help. — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 17, 2021

Francesca Ramsey, a writer and co-producer for the revival, also tweeted her disappointment at the response and issued a call for action from fans seeing the racist reactions.

"I'm sad this has to be said but if I'm being honest...I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It's heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse. It's not ok," she wrote in a thread. "Laci's character Harper isn't replacing Sam. No one could replace Jennette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it's both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn't earned her role especially since the show isn't even out yet!! As difficult as it may be to accept, things change! People are allowed to grow and evolve just like your favorite tv shows, musicians, actors, friends etc. something changing doesn’t erase/replace the original nor does it lessen its importance in your life."

I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest...I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse. It’s not ok. And being a bystander isn’t ok either. pic.twitter.com/hz7FtiBF7R — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

Paramount+ posted a message of solidarity on its Instagram account stating that the streaming network is "proud to uphold the values of inclusivity and collaboration" and is standing in support of the iCarly cast against all instances of hate and racism. Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress reposted the message to their pages with Kress adding that "anyone who resorts to hate and bullying the HUMAN BEINGS who are making our show a reality are no fans of ours. Not gonna put up with this. Racism has no place here (or anywhere). Do better, or see yourself out."

Several members of the revival's writing team spoke out about the attacks and posted a message on social media attributed to the entire staff. "We unequivocally denounce all racist attacks, anti-Black language and hate speech in the strongest possible terms," the note reads. "iCarly is a joyous inclusive show meant to promote kindness (and the occasional prank). Harassment and white supremacist ideology have no place in our show or the discourse around it. If that's your preferred mode of communication, we suggest you watch something else."

On Monday, Mosley posted her thanks to those who spoke out in her defense in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I love being Black. I hate how Black people are treated on this planet. I took this role on iCarly because the room is diverse (@chescaleigh you’re a dream) our show runner @ali_schouten is so incredibly kind and caring and the cast is talented and some of the best people I’ve ever met," she wrote. "I was shocked when a celebration of all the hard work we’ve put into making this reboot was overshadowed by the most racism I’ve ever experienced in my life over the course of 72 hours."

Noting that she felt "silly" for being upset because racism isn't new and she's been "in this little brown body" her whole life, Mosley asserted that the hate still hurts. She thanked her friends and family for their support and wrote that although she can't beg people to "love me or yourselves enough to be kind to people," she can block them to protect her peace. She ended her post writing, "Black is beautiful and no amount of slurs or vitriol you dump online will change that. 🖤

iCarly will premiere on Paramount+ in all its diverse glory on June 17. See more on the revival below.

