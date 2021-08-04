Ice-T doesn't play when it comes to his family! The former rapper and Law & Order: SVU star took to Twitter to defend his wife, Coco Austin, after she revealed that she still breastfeeds their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel.

"News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!," Ice-T wrote alongside a photo of their daughter resting her head on Coco's chest.

News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!! pic.twitter.com/TWdHu9ApnE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

Last weekend, the 42-year-old model spoke about her breastfeeding journey in a new interview with Us Weekly. "Chanel still likes my boobs," she told the magazine. "It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Coco shared that the little girl loves to "eat steak and hamburgers," but that she "likes a little snack every now and then."

"Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no," she continued.

Coco has been candid about breastfeeding her older daughter in the past. In March 2020, she posted a photo of a then-4-year-old Chanel nursing, writing, "At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can! I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject... At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food...😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected 💗."

Coco has shared several photos over the years, documenting her nursing journey with Chanel and the incredible bond it's built between her and her daughter.

Back when Chanel was still a newborn, Coco opened up about her breastfeeding experience on her blog.

"I felt like a true mother, I also can’t explain the feeling when you look down and see your baby needing you and then holding your boob with their tiny little hand gulping down with their strong little jaw it’s wonderful and I love it," she wrote of finding the joy in breastfeeding after a hard first week. "I will probably cry when I have to eventually stop breast feeding."

Coco and Ice-T welcomed Chanel in 2015, nearly 13 years after getting married.

