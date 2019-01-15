Idina Menzel Is Feeling Like a 'Bad Mom' After Tooth Fairy Fail

Idina Menzel was so busy being singer, actress and mother that she forgot about her important job as tooth fairy!

The Frozen star took to Twitter on Tuesday to open up to fans about her recent tooth fairy fail, revealing that she forgot to reward her son for his lost tooth after falling asleep early. Menzel shares a 9-year-old son, Walker, with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs.

"The tooth fairy didn’t show up last night. Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears," she wrote. "'Tooth fairy didn’t come' That tooth fairy better get her sh*t together. #badmoms."

Fans were quick to offer Menzel some advice, like suggesting she write to her son as the tooth fairy, with an excuse why they couldn't make it the night before. Another follower advised that sometimes the tooth fairy's reward falls under the bed.

While she's getting tips from fellow moms online, Menzel also has the support of her ex, Diggs. The actor sat down with ET in 2015, discussing how he makes co-parenting with Menzel a priority.

"As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son," Diggs said. "That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."

