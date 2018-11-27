It's been five years ofFrozen!

The Disney hit turned five-years-old on Tuesday, and to celebrate, ET is taking a look back at what made the movie so special -- and where we stand on the highly-anticipated sequel.

At the film's 2013 junket, star Kristen Bell revealed that her role as Anna was a lifelong dream. "I've wanted to be a part of a Disney animated feature since I was five-years-old," she confessed, as Josh Gad shared his excitement over playing Olaf.

"To get to play a comic relief in a Disney film -- doesn't get much better than that," he marveled.

Things were a little tougher on Idina Menzel, who admitted that singing "Let it Go" isn't as easy as it seems.

"I have to roll out of bed and go in a steamy shower to warm up my voice so I can sing a song like 'Let it Go,'" she shared.

Frozen ended up winning two Oscars and grossing $1.2 billion at the box office. To this day, it still ranks as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

"The movie's success surprised me," Gad admitted to ET in 2017. "I mean, it was kind of crazy."

"Yeah, it was," Bell agreed. "I think we all thought it was good, but you never know when the right recipe is going to hit at the right time. And people were just ready for it."

The world of Frozen has expanded to include two short films and a Broadway show, but we're still awaiting the sequel, out November 2019. While details of the plot are on lockdown, we know a thing or two about what fans can expect.

First, the original cast is back -- and ready to bring their A-game. "I don't feel the pressure," Menzel told ET in 2017. Her character is expected to have a larger role in the new movie. "It's just nice to kind of go in the studio, no makeup, and play."

Second, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown will reportedly join the cast. Brown opened up about the rumors to ET at Comic-Con in July. "There's a new character they want to introduce," he shared. "It would be an opportunity to do something my kids definitely can watch!"

And third, we're in for another great soundtrack. "I've heard quite a few of the songs. They are still in my head," Bell told ET in April. "'Let it Go' was like... I don't ever say something is going to outdo 'Let it Go' because that might truly be the song of the century, but there will be some contenders."

