Kristen Bell’s daughter has a favorite princess -- and it’s not the one her mom plays!

On Halloween, Bell revealed that one of her daughters -- she shares Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, with husband Dax Shepard -- “demanded” that she dress up as Princess Elsa from the Disney flick Frozen on Oct. 31.

“#frozen2 (Otherwise [known] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded I be Elsa to match her),” Bell captioned a mirror selfie where she’s wearing Elsa’s gown with an annoyed look on her face.

The reveal is made all the more funny because Bell starred in Frozen, but not as Princess Elsa. Instead, the 38-year-old actress played her younger sister -- a quirky, love-obsessed girl named Princess Anna -- while Idina Menzel took on the role that Bell’s daughter favors.

A couple of celebrities found Bell’s dilemma hilarious. James Van Der Beek declared it was the “Best. Post. Ever,” while Sterling K. Brown questioned, “Anna don’t get no love?!”

Last year, Bell shared another pic of her in the same Elsa gown.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT #halloween,” she wrote.

ET caught up with Bell last year following her first time as Elsa, where she joked that “of course” she took her daughter’s choice personally.

"I said, 'Number one, you are a kid -- you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What's hot, what's new, you gotta fill me in,'” she quipped. “I just learned Instagram."

"She was like, 'Mommy, you have to be Elsa, please, 'cause I want to be Elsa,' and she really likes matching," Bell added. "Like, she was wearing a green dress today, so I chose green eye shadow. Like, we have a thing."

