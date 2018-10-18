Kristen Bell is standing her ground.

The Good Place star took to Twitter on Thursday to defend herself, after she was slammed for her comments about Snow White. In a recent interview with Parents magazine, Bell revealed her concerns over plot points in Snow White, and said she used them as a teaching lesson for her two daughters: 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta.

"Every time we close Snow White, I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right,'" Bell told the magazine, adding that she also asked her daughters, "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

The actress' comments prompted many fans to lash out at her on social media, but she wasn't afraid to clarify her comments online.

"I find the outrage annoying and misplaced as well," she replied to one follower. "I'm a mom who wants my girls to possess critical thinking and aks [sic] a ton of questions. So that's what we do when we read books."

And when one critic accused her of being a hypocrite for starring in Disney's Frozen while raising questions about Snow White, Bell had something else to say. "It's cute that you guys are making jokes about something that I feel is very important. I'd be happy to send you copies and snow white and frozen, and you can see the differences. How far the example set for women has come. It might enlighten your point of view," she tweeted.

Bell's comments come just days after Keira Knightley revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's banned her daughter from watching Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

“Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” she said. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but… Little Mermaid. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

