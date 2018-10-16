Keira Knightley is doing everything can to teach her daughter Edie about female empowerment!

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss her role in the upcoming Disney film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and she revealed that her 3-year-old isn’t allowed to watch a few animated classics -- Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

“Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” she told the daytime talk show host. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but… Little Mermaid. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

Knightley followed that up by sharing that her daughter is definitely allowed to watch Finding Dory, which DeGeneres was naturally happy about, since she's the film's star. The actress also revealed that little Edie has already decided on a few careers that interest her.

“It’s changed. She did want to be a dentist, which I was super happy about,” Knightley shared. “I thought, you know, that’s a stable career… Now she wants to be a lion. Which I think is slightly more problematic. She roars very well.”

In The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Knightley plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, who helps young Clara (MacKenzie Foy) navigate a magical alternate universe where she must find a key to save the fourth realm, an unstable land.

The film also stars Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Eugenio Derbez, Richard E. Grant, Misty Copeland and more.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms arrives in theaters on Nov. 2.

