Idris Elba is giving out high marks to his friends and Knuckles co-stars who attempted to recreate his character's distinctive voice.

In a new promo video released exclusively to ET ahead of the show's April premiere, the 51-year-old Luther actor sits down to watch Adam Pally, Scott Mescudi -- better known as Kid Cudi -- Rory McCann and Ellie Taylor each give his Sonic the Hedgehog character's voice a spin.

"Turns out, some of the cast members decided to do an impression of Knuckles, let’s see what's going on," Elba says at the start of the video, pressing play on the clips of Pally's video first.

Pally, 42, plays Wade Whipple, Knuckles' protégé who he trains throughout the series.

"You are stronger than you think, Wade Whipple," the Happy Endings alum says in the clip, doing his best to lower his voice several octaves. "On a scale of one to warrior, you are a three."

"I think you got the cadence right," Elba says in response to Pally's impression.

As for the other cast members, the Hijack star says that Cudi's attempt is "not bad," while he simply laughed after watching McCann do the Knuckles voice as he recited a line from the show. Ultimately, it was Taylor -- the actress behind the role of Agent Willoughby in the series -- that Elba says perfected the voice and the accent of the infamous video game character.

"And you say this is fish? It has the consistency of a wet sponge," the Ted Lasso actress, 40, says in a comically low and exaggerated voice.

"This is my favorite," Elba responds.

The video comes three weeks ahead of Knuckles' release on Paramount+. The show -- a spinoff of the Sonic the Hedgehog films -- follows Elba's character as he trains Whipple and goes on a self-discovery journey. The show takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 -- which releases in December and stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

The show premieres on Paramount+ on April 26 in the U.S. and Canada and the next day in other territories where the streaming service is available.

