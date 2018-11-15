Iggy Azalea has some big things in the works!

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the Australian rapstress at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B party in Hollywood on Wednesday night were she spilled the beans, revealing that she has signed a new record deal after leaving Island Records recently.

“Yeah, I left my label, I announced it two weeks ago and then I signed a new deal,” she shared on the red carpet. “So, I'm gonna announce that probably next week. Yeah, I'm really excited!”

But that wasn’t the end of the big revelations! She went on to explain that she’s decided to leave Los Angeles for the time being.

“Yeah, I'm so bad at keeping secrets so I can't wait to announce everything and kind of, like ,let everybody know,” she said. “I'm actually moving to Atlanta in two weeks. Yeah, so I'm gonna go and start recording there and finish my album…and it's really good.”

But that wasn’t the end of the surprises last night. Later on, fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) tossed a drink at Azalea for no discernible reason.

Both The Shade Room and TMZ got footage of the shocking incident, which soaked one side of the rapper’s blonde wig. Bhad Babie quickly hid behind her friends afterward.

Azalea responded to the 15-year-old “Cash Me Outside” girl’s attack with a video of her own, in which she laments her damp wig and laughs off Bregoli’s behavior.

"So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL,” she captioned the clip. “Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!"

That bitch Bhad Bhabie really tried to fight with the queen Iggy Azalea? 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 SHE‘S OVER..... pic.twitter.com/2LFFZP6NKz — IGGY AZALEA DATA (@IggyData) November 15, 2018

Get more breaking music news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Talks More Kids, Trying to Find 'the Next Cardi B' and Her Unexpected Clothing Collection

Your Guide to the Latin GRAMMYs

Jennifer Garner Is Breathtaking in Maroon Satin Gown at Charity Gala

Related Gallery