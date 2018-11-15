Jennifer Garner Is Breathtaking in Maroon Satin Gown at Charity Gala

Jennifer Garner is a beauty in maroon!

The actress was a vision in Lanvin at the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City on Wednesday evening.

Garner looked elegant in the luxe satin floor-length gown adorned with a glitzy belt. Her David Webb earrings, bangles and ring complemented the elegant ensemble.

Chance Yeh/Getty Images

Chance Yeh/Getty Images

The Camping star revealed to ET last weekend at the Baby2Baby Gala that she'll be bringing her Instagram "pretend cooking show" to TV!

"Sometimes I do something called 'pretend cooking show' on my Instagram, [and this year] I did a pretend cooking show for Barefoot Contessa's Thanksgiving special!" Garner declared excitedly.

The gala's host was recently spotted with new boyfriend John Miller out in Los Angeles.

