Jennifer Garner's pretend cooking show is getting a little bit more real with some help from the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten.

The actress has been showing her fans how to cook some super delicious meals for months in a recurring Instagram segment she calls her "pretend cooking show."

However, after previously shooting an episode of Barefoot Contessaalongside the famed TV chef, Garner was tapped to appear on Garten's Food Network special, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro - Thanksgiving Special.

For her first televised edition of her "pretend" cooking series, Garner showed viewers how to make the perfect sweet potato pudding, which she says is her grandmother's special recipe.

ET's Keltie Knight recently caught up with the Camping star at the Baby2Baby Gala, presented By Paul Mitchell, at 3LABs in Culver City, California, on Saturday, and she opened up about shooting the special Thanksgiving episode for Barefoot Contessa.

"We did it the way we normally do, my assistant and I, and then it's gonna be on her TV show!" Garner explained, with a laugh. "That's my big Thanksgiving plan."

Garner has shot multiple installments in her "pretend cooking show" series, with some help from her personal assistant -- who has been her right-hand since she joined Instagram just over a year ago. In the videos, Garner cooks a real meal, and provides the recipe in the caption. Typically, a long version of the cooking lesson is shared to her IGTV page.

Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Thanksgiving Special airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

For more from the actress on her upcoming Turkey Day special. Check out the video below:

