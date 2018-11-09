News

Jennifer Garner's 9-Year-Old Daughter Leaves Her the Funniest Handwritten Note

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
Jennifer Garner
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project

Jennifer Garner is not a regular mom, she's a "fun-killing mom."

On Friday, the Camping star shared a silly, yet sweet, handwritten note that her 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina, left for her. Written with blue ink and on a ripped white piece of paper, Garner, 47, and Ben Affleck's daughter wrote: "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom just like you!"

Garner -- who is also mom to daughter Violet, 12, and son Samuel, 6 - snapped a pic of the note and captioned it, "Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom 🙋🏻‍♀️ #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes."

A slew of celebrities, as well as fans and other moms, couldn't help but chuckle and leave comments about how the note was "frameable," "sweet" and that they have been called "fun-killers" as well.

Garner has proven that she is the ultimate mom on her Instagram, sharing cute baking and cooking videos, clips from her life on the farm and plenty more.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween! 🎃 . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden🤗). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Meanwhile earlier this week, Garner and Affleck officially parted ways. One day after a judge signed their final divorce papers, the friendly exes were spotted grabbing ice cream while out with their son.

See more on their divorce in the video below.

