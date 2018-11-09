Jennifer Garner is not a regular mom, she's a "fun-killing mom."

On Friday, the Camping star shared a silly, yet sweet, handwritten note that her 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina, left for her. Written with blue ink and on a ripped white piece of paper, Garner, 47, and Ben Affleck's daughter wrote: "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom just like you!"

Garner -- who is also mom to daughter Violet, 12, and son Samuel, 6 - snapped a pic of the note and captioned it, "Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom 🙋🏻‍♀️ #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes."

A slew of celebrities, as well as fans and other moms, couldn't help but chuckle and leave comments about how the note was "frameable," "sweet" and that they have been called "fun-killers" as well.

Garner has proven that she is the ultimate mom on her Instagram, sharing cute baking and cooking videos, clips from her life on the farm and plenty more.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Garner and Affleck officially parted ways. One day after a judge signed their final divorce papers, the friendly exes were spotted grabbing ice cream while out with their son.

See more on their divorce in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Grab Ice Cream Together After Divorce Is Finalized

How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are Moving Forward After Divorce Being Finalized (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Guacamole Recipe in Full Character as a Witch

Related Gallery