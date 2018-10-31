News

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Guacamole Recipe in Full Character as a Witch

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Jennifer Garner
The Ellen DeGeneres

Double, double toil and trouble! 

Jennifer Garner takes her cooking seriously, and on Halloween, that means making guacamole in character as a witch. The mother of three couldn't help but have a little spooky fun, as she shared her Halloween recipe -- and a witchy spell -- with fans. 

Garner, in full witch-themed facepaint and a long black wig, amazingly recited Shakespeare's famous poem from Macbeth as she scooped avocado into her guacamole recipe, and took a little bite for the road. "Happy Halloween! 🎃," she captioned the funny video, before sharing the full recipe with her followers. 

Happy Halloween! 🎃 . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden🤗). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about her Halloween plans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. Garner revealed that she and her kids were going to make ghosts as holiday decorations, in the image of her whole family -- including ex Ben Affleck

"My son will have big blue eyes, and then they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff,” she said. "Then they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on my head.”

As for what else trick-or-treaters can expect at Garner's house this evening, the actress promised she'll be serving "good candy bars." See more on Garner in the video below. 

