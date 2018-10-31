Double, double toil and trouble!

Jennifer Garner takes her cooking seriously, and on Halloween, that means making guacamole in character as a witch. The mother of three couldn't help but have a little spooky fun, as she shared her Halloween recipe -- and a witchy spell -- with fans.

Garner, in full witch-themed facepaint and a long black wig, amazingly recited Shakespeare's famous poem from Macbeth as she scooped avocado into her guacamole recipe, and took a little bite for the road. "Happy Halloween! 🎃," she captioned the funny video, before sharing the full recipe with her followers.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about her Halloween plans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. Garner revealed that she and her kids were going to make ghosts as holiday decorations, in the image of her whole family -- including ex Ben Affleck.

"My son will have big blue eyes, and then they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff,” she said. "Then they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on my head.”

As for what else trick-or-treaters can expect at Garner's house this evening, the actress promised she'll be serving "good candy bars." See more on Garner in the video below.

