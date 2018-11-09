Even though their marriage is officially over, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are keeping things friendly for the family.

The former couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, one day after a judge signed the final divorce papers, enjoying ice cream while out and about with their 6-year-old son, Samuel.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garner was casual cool in a tan jacket, white t-shirt and jeans, topped off with a loose bun and shades. Affleck was equally relaxed in a plaid shirt and denim.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Documents obtained by ET state both Garner and Affleck will share legal custody of their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. The parents will have to consult with one another on all major decisions relating to their kids' health, education and welfare.

“Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids,” a source told ET on Wednesday. “They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.”

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 and filed for divorce last April. The final signature from the judge came a month after Affleck completed a 40 day stay in rehab. ET learned in August -- after Garner drove Affleck to a rehab facility -- that the two had settled their divorce, but were waiting on a judge to sign off on the details.

