Jennifer Garner Hung Out With Ina Garten and Martha Stewart and Has the Amazing Pics to Prove It

Jennifer Garner is living her best culinary life.

Just months after channeling her idol, Ina Garten, in her "Pretend Cooking Show," the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal she actually hung out with the Food Network star. The two spent the morning together in East Hampton, New York, on Sunday -- where Garner even got a first look at Garten's new cookbook.

"I understand if this brings up big feelings for you 😬, but I spent the morning with @inagarten. ❤️ In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee...yes. It’s true. 🤗 I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook— #CookLikeAPro— it’s fabulous," the actress wrote alongside an incredible selfie with Garten. "Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can’t wait to continue the conversation. ❤️, Jen. #sheseverythingwewanthertobe #luckyme."

Garten posted the same photo to her Instagram, writing, "Such a fun morning with @jennifer.garner ! Nothing more soul satisfying for me than to spend time with a smart, compassionate woman I admire."

Just one day later, Garner hung out with another culinary icon, Martha Stewart, as the two made lobster sandwiches.

"Well, it turns out that @marthastewart48’s lobster sandwich is probably the best thing either of us have ever eaten.👆🏼🤣 And the peach pie.🍑🥧 But also the ice cream.🍨 I was lucky to spend time today @marthastewart’s kitchen (Live! 😬) and we made these very delicious recipes— from the July issue of #MarthaStewartLiving magazine," Garner captioned a shot of the two digging in. "You can watch the full episode at the link in my bio and on either of our Facebook pages. #stillwaitingfortheicecreamrecipe⌚️ #iguessilikeamignonette🤷🏻‍♀️ #onceuponafarm."

Garner has been making several TV appearances lately for Once Upon a Farm, the organic family food company she co-founded in 2015. See more on the mother of three's passion for farm life in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite for Family Outing to See Victor Garber on Broadway

Jennifer Garner Spent July 4th Parading Around Los Angeles With Her Kids -- See the Cute Pic!

Jennifer Garner's Chickens Are All Grown Up -- See Their Birthday 'Bug Cake'

Related Gallery