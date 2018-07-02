Jennifer Garner's Chickens Are All Grown Up -- See Their Birthday 'Bug Cake'

Jennifer Garner’s Insta-famous chickens are another year older -- and celebrating with a bug phobic’s worst nightmare of a cake.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagam on Monday to share an array of fun snaps from the hens' special day, starting with a group pic of her with her beloved ladies.

“It’s hard to believe a year has flown by since these ladies hatched,” she captioned the post. “They grow up so quickly. 😢😢 #happyhatchday #bugcakeforyou #soyouthinkyoucanfarm.”

The next shot showed the Love, Simon star presenting her loved ones with a birthday “bug cake,” while singing “Happy Birthday” to her “dear chickens.”

“Do you care? Caption Hook. Bugs,” she said in the clip.

And, if you’re wondering what exactly a birthday bug cake entails, Garner shared an extreme close up of the creation which featured bugs, pears, bugs, spinach, and more bugs.

The proud pet lover also included a throwback photo of the chickens back on hatch day a year ago.

Happy bug cake birthday chickens!

See more on Garner and her pets below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Gives New Chick the Most Hilarious and Adorable Name

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Is a 'Chicken Lady' Now -- See Her Hilarious Instagram Pic!

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Shares Chicken Soup Recipe She's Worked On ‘For Years'

Related Gallery