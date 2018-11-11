Jennifer Garner is bringing her fantastic Instagram presence to the next level with some additional star power.

The Camping star spoke to ET's Keltie Knight at the Baby2Baby Gala, presented By Paul Mitchell, at 3LABs in Culver City, California, on Saturday, and the actress opened up about how she'll be celebrating Thanksgiving alongside Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten.

"Sometimes I do something called 'pretend cooking show' on my Instagram, [and this year] I did a pretend cooking show for Barefoot Contessa's Thanksgiving special!" Garner declared excitedly.

Garner's pretend cooking show is hardly pretend at all. With some help from her personal assistant -- who has been her right-hand since she joined Instagram just over a year ago -- Garner cooks a real meal, and provides the recipe in the caption. Typically, a long version of the cooking lesson is shared to her IGTV page.

And, for Garten's Turkey Day special, things were pretty much the same, only with a bigger platform.

"We did it the way we normally do, my assistant and I, and then it's gonna be on her TV show!" Garner explained, with a laugh. "That's my big Thanksgiving plan."

Meanwhile, there's apparently a campaign brewing -- according to a recent ET interview with This Is Us star Chris Sullivan -- to get Garner to guest star on the hit NBC drama, and Sullivan is the one spearheading it!

"I mean, we'll see, Chris Sullivan," Garner said with a laugh. "That's sweet, though. He's the best!"

To be honest, the actress might just not have the time to make it happen. With her philanthropic work and being a mom to three kids -- 12-year-old daughter Violet, 9-year-old daughter Seraphina and 6-year-old son Sam, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affeck -- the actress is spread pretty thin.

"If you really focus on time management, you can get a lot done," Garner suggested.

One event she made sure to carve out some space for in her busy schedule was the Baby2Baby Gala, hosted by a charitable organization Garner has partnered closely with during her time working with Save the Children.

"We serve kids growing up poor in rural America, and we also work in disaster relief and so I'm often traveling to shelters after a hurricane or, you know, different problems, like the fires we are experiencing right now," said Garner. "And [Baby2Baby] will often supply the kids in the shelter where we are already set up, they'll supply them through Save the Children, and I see their work first hand."

"They have made an enormous difference to the community," she continued. "They have lifted one problem, poverty, which is just full of toxic stressors for moms and children alike, and they have just lifted some of those problems and that's just incredible."

