Iggy Azalea is all for another collaboration with Britney Spears. The 32-year-old rapper previously teamed up with the 41-year-old pop princess for the 2015 song "Pretty Girls," and prior to the end of Spears' conservatorship, Azalea had been vocal about Spears being creatively limited by her team.

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Azalea was asked by a viewer about whether she'd been in touch with Spears since the end of her conservatorship and if she'd be open to collaborating in the future.

"Yes, I have been in touch," Azalea revealed of Spears. "We talk on Instagram sometimes. She'll message me and I'll message her back and everything."

As for whether she'd want to work with Brit again, Azalea added, "Yes, of course, my collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations. I feel like... I've spoken about this before but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it and we never got to do what we wanted to do."

When host Cohen asked her to elaborate on the subject, she replied, "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously. Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent. I love Britney, and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for. What she did with Elton [John] was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they're 100 percent her own ideas."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2021, Azalea posted a #FreeBritney message on Twitter, sharing that she "personally witnessed" some of the same behavior Spears referenced in her conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears.

"She is not exaggerating or lying," Azalea wrote at the time. "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink."

Azalea also claimed that Jamie forced her to sign an NDA moments before she took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards with Spears.

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," Azalea wrote.

After her post, Azalea told ET, "I just felt that me having a first-hand perspective about what was going on, I just wanted to say my piece and that I support her. She deserves that."

In November 2021, Spears' conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Concerns Fans After Speaking in British Accent and Asking Them Not to Call the Cops This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Iggy Azalea on Why She Spoke Out in Support of Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Family and Friends Planned an Intervention for Singer

Doja Cat Reacts to Britney Spears Comparisons After Shaving Her Head

Related Gallery