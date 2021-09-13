Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala
The 2021 Met Gala was filled with show-stopping moments. From outfit changes to outrageous accessories, celebs were sure to make a statement on fashion's biggest night.
From Iman to Dan Levy, stars fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Browse the photos below to see who went big at this year's Met Gala.
Iman
The supermodel had all eyes on her when she stepped onto the Met's famous carpet in a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed. She paired the headpiece with a matching hoop skirt cage adorned with gold-painted feathers. The skirt was layered over a strapless metallic gold jumpsuit, which she accessorized with matching chandelier earrings, bracelets and rings.
Dan Levy
The Schitt's Creek star arrived at the Met Gala rocking a colorful, globe-like JW Anderson and Loewe look that featured dramatic sleeves. Levy explained on Instagram that the collaboration, which features two men kissing, was dear to his heart as it "celebrated queer love and visibility."
Lil Nas X
The 22-year-old singer showed up in a fabulous Versace ensemble, rocking a giant, embroidered cloak, which led to a series of costume changes and different stunning looks. After dropping the cloak, the Montero artist was revealed to be wearing a full suit of golden armor, like a Knight of the Round Table decked out in shimmering glam.
After posing in his suit of armor, Lil Nas X had one more surprise! He had his people unclasp him from the metallic look and revealed his final outfit for the night -- a skin-tight gold embroidered bodysuit.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian rocked a custom Balenciaga look, including a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.
Grimes
Grimes accessorized her Met Gala look with a sharp, full-sized sword. The 33-year-old singer stepped out on the red carpet in a Iris Van Herpen dress, completing her look with a tiny book in hand, a metal face mask and of course, the sword. Grimes kept her hair simple, wearing her pink locks in a top knot.
Frank Ocean
The singer brought a green, Shrek-like doll, he named Cody, as his date for fashion's biggest night. While Ocean wore a black Dreamcore cap that shielded his neon-green hair under and a black Prada jacket, Cody opted for a custom Homer ensemble, which is the 33-year-old R&B singer's new American luxury company.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Rihanna arrived fashionably late in a black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling diamond necklace. A$AP accompanied his boo on the carpet and brought all the color in a sizable wrap cloak that resembled a knitted quilt.
Whoopi Goldberg
Goldberg was a pretty, purple princess in a purple ruffled gown and teal-colored gloves by Valentino.
Maisie Williams
Williams pulled a Whoopi and shaved off her eyebrows for a dramatic look that only added to the drama of her already eye-catching black, shimmering Thom Browne ensemble, that she slayed, with semi-sheer sleeves and leggings and shining black heels. Williams' completed the look with a fantastical, black cape, that trailed behind her as she made her way along the red carpet.
Check out more looks from this year's Met Gala below.
