Leslie Grace Rocks Fun Hot Pink Look for First Met Gala

Leslie Grace is a vision in pink at the 2021 Met Gala!
The In the Heights star made her debut at fashion's biggest night, making quite an entrance upon arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. The 26-year-old singer-actress looked extraordinary in a custom two-piece look by Prabal Gurung, that included a crop top and billowing skirt with pockets.
Hairstylist John D shared some insight on Grace's Met Gala look, sharing, "The makeup was fresh and modern. The hair was sleek and pulled into a twisted double bun! The inspo for the look came from seeing Leslie in the fitting images. When she sent us the fitting preview, her hair was loosely pulled up to the top of her head. And just seeing the shape of the gown I felt inspired to keep her face free and clear of any distracting hair."
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
Grace, meanwhile, will soon be taking on the role of an iconic American heroine: Batgirl. Following her feature film debut in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, Grace booked the role of Batgirl in her own standalone movie.
"I'm just excited to prove some new things to myself, try new things and shatter any limitations that I might have in my own brain," Grace recently told ET. "I feel so blessed to be able to do the things that I do every day -- that are really my passions -- and also be able to do it with people that are just excellent."
