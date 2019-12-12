It's going to take a lot of "Paciencia Y Fe" to wait for the summer 2020 release of the highly anticipated In the Heights movie!

After years of rumors and discussion, a film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally coming to the big screen.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the film, starring Hamilton breakout Anthony Ramos in Miranda's former role of Usnavi, debuted, and it's certainly worth more than 96,000 (Dollars? Holla!).

The clip shows several excerpts that fans of the beloved musical will certainly get excited about, but it also implies that the storyline of the film adaptation is being updated to tackle current events.

It starts with Usnavi talking to a group of kids on the beach, which might be in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He goes on to tell the story of a neighborhood that is suffering, the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

And while there's a stunning surrealist quality to some of the songs, including Nina (Leslie Grace) and Benny (Corey Hawkins) dancing on the side of a building and choreographed swimming pool dance sequences, it's clear that the heart of this film will remain the same as the beloved musical.

"They're talking about kicking out all the dreamers," one little boy declares in the trailer, implying that there will be a more political message in this film than in the Broadway version.

Though there will be cameos from some well-known stars like Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, and even Miranda himself as Piragua Guy, the majority of the film's stars are relative newcomers.

In the Heights hits theaters on June 26, 2020.

