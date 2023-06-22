The dream team of George Lucas, Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg brought us the iconic Indiana Jones franchises in the 1980s. In just about a week, on June 30, Ford is back on the big screen as the legendary hero archeologist Indiana Jones for his fifth and final film. We can barely wait to see what new adventures await Indy in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

While we don't know everything that will happen in the latest action film, we do know that Indy is still sporting his same relaxed, yet stylish, outfits with his leather jacket and fedora — but there's one new addition: a wristwatch. In the previous films, Indy has never worn a watch, but the costume designer, Joanna Johnston of Jurassic World: Dominion, Cast Away, The Sixth Sense and more, nailed his signature style with a timeless Hamilton Boulton wristwatch.

First introduced in 1941, the Boulton was one of Hamilton’s most popular watches from the decade. It was reintroduced in the 1980s and adapted for modern life, but maintained its Art Deco look and captures the essence of Ford's character well.

With a yellow gold PVD coated stainless steel case, quartz movement, and a brown leather strap with alligator finish, the Boulton Quartz merges long-standing Hamilton heritage and cutting-edge Swiss watchmaking precision — perfect for escaping dangers just in the nick of time.

Hamilton

In business for more than 130 years, Hamilton first came onto to the scene making pocket watches that improved railroad accuracy. The innovative brand is no stranger to Hollywood, with timepieces appearing in over 500 movies and television shows, including Interstellar and Men in Black. You can even shop all these famous watches to build out your timepiece collection.

Johnston worked with Vivian Stauffer, Hamilton’s CEO on choosing the perfect watch for Indy. Stauffer explained their final decision to Esquire, "The choice of the Boulton for the character is based on the era — but not only that,” she said. “It also reflects Indiana Jones’ personality as archaeologist, and it captures both his inquisitive mind and thirst for noble pursuits.”

Hamilton offers a two-year warranty because they believe in their watches. They also deliver watches in 48 to 72 hours, meaning that if you order the American Classic Boulton Quartz watch right now, you could be wearing it during the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny next week.

Shop Indy's Watch

Ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters, check out the official trailer below. After Jones is betrayed by his goddaughter — played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Jones sets out on a quest to finish the one mission he has had his sights on during his entire career: retrieving he dial of destiny.

Directed by James Mangold, the movie is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. Joining the cast for the final round is Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Red Carpet Arrivals

Why Harrison Ford Won't 'Miss Anything' After Wrapping Up His Time as Indiana Jones (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford on How 'Indiana Jones 5' Brings Franchise 'Full Circle'

Ke Huy Quan on Reuniting With ‘Gracious’ Harrison Ford at 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere (Exclusive)

Why Harrison Ford’s ‘Grateful’ to Bring ‘Indiana Jones’ ‘Full Circle’ With Final Film (Exclusive)

Director James Mangold Talks Hugh Jackman and New 'Star Wars' Film