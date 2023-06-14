Harrison Ford has some strong feelings about bringing his time as Indiana Jones to a close. The actor is opening up about how he feels to see the fifth film in the iconic franchise hit theaters.

Ford walked the red carpet at the star-studded premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and he spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about the experience.

"I'm so proud," Ford said of the film and the support it received from fans at the event.

That being said, the actor admitted that his feelings were "complicated" with regards to how he felt about having played the iconic character of Indiana Jones -- which he first portrayed in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark -- for his last time.

"I'm very grateful that we get to do this and that we've rounded the corner and brought the character full circle," Ford shared. "That's very important to me."

"I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film and I'm hoping that all these people will be grateful for it," he added, nodding to the crowd at the event.

While he has starred as the swashbuckling, tomb-raiding archeologist/Nazi-hunter in five films over the past 42 years, Ford says he's "not going to miss anything" about playing Jones.

"Because the film will still be there for people," he explained, "when I'm dust, and it doesn't matter."

"I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that's what really counts. That's where we face ourselves [to ask] 'Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?'" he added.

Ultimately, for Ford, it's all about the fans who love the franchise and pour their heart and soul into championing it.

"We depend on the audience. I work for them," Ford said. "I work for all of you, so if I make you happy, it makes me happy."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny -- co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and Jones, directed by James Mangold -- hits theaters June 30.

