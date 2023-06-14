Ke Huy Quan has nothing but love for Harrison Ford!

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Quan at the Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny premiere Wednesday, where the Oscar-winner gushed over his long-lasting relationship with the actor, who he credits for his love of acting.

"Honestly, every time I see him -- he's such a gracious man, such a humble man. And the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because of that experience that we had on Temple of Doom," Quan shared. "So, here we are so many years later."

Quan reunited with Ford at the D23 expo back in September, where Ford was promoting the film, and again on stage at the Academy Awards after presenting Quan and the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast with an Oscar for Best Picture. The American Born Chinese actor famously wrapped his arms around Ford with glee while accepting the award, and having him there, made the moment all the more special.

"For him to present for Best Picture just made that night even so much more memorable, and I thought I couldn't love the man more, but I did that night," he gushed.

That emotional embrace is something he said he can't help but do when he sees Ford or any of the other men in Hollywood who he credits for changing his life.

"I can't help myself," Quan admitted. "Every time I see him, or Steven [Spielberg], or George [Lucas], I have to give him a big hug, because these men changed my life."

Quan also took a moment Wednesday to reflect on being back for an Indiana Jones premiere 39 years after Temple of Doom had its big day at what's now TCL Chinese Theatre.

"Who would've thought that 39 years ago we premiered Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom right next door at the Mann's Chinese Theater, and so to be able to be here tonight is incredible," he said.

Sadly, Quan is not in the franchise's final film but told ET back in April that he will be "first in line" to watch it.

"I can't wait to see him don the fedora again and crack that that whip one more time," Quan exclaimed. "I will be first in line to watch it."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30.

