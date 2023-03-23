Owen Wilson is gearing up for Loki season 2.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke to Wilson at the premiere of his new comedy, Paint -- out April 7 -- where he shared his excitement over the show's next season and having Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan join the cast.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September."

As for what's ahead, Wilson said the show's second season promises to "get very wild," now that the Kangs have been unleashed.

Season 2 will also see even more famous faces, with the addition of Quan to the cast.

"I know. It's so exciting. That was incredible," he gushed when discussing the Everything Everywhere All at Once star joining the Loki crew. "Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tearjerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer -- I think his character that he plays in Loki season two -- I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this."

When speaking to ET at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Quan, who is set to play a TVA archivist on the hit Disney+ series, teased a bit of what fans can expect from his role.

"It's good. The show is gonna be rally good," Quan said earlier this month. "I can't wait for the fans to see it. If you're a Loki fan, I think we will make you very happy."

Loki creator, Michael Waldron, meanwhile, teased that season 2 is "a continued evolution" of the show's titular character. "That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me." He added that "if we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground. And the great news is that that character keeps revealing new layers of texture and complexity."

Also joining the cast for season 2 are Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie, who have been added in undisclosed roles.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Quantumania' Director Talks Kang Variants and 'Loki' End Credit Scene

'Loki': How the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Sequel Connects to Season 2

Star Sightings: Owen Wilson, Jenna Dewan and More Celebs

Tom Hiddleston Says It’s Been an ‘Amazing Ride’ to Bring ‘Loki’ to the Screen After 10 Years This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery