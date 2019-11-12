'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis and Model Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl

Jay Ellis and his fiance, Nina Senicar, have welcomed their first baby!

The Insecure actor and his longtime love shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, along with the same heartwarming snapshot of their hands holding their newborn baby's tiny little feet.

"And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning," Senicar captioned the adorable photo. "Welcome Nora Grace Ellis." The excited new mom also revealed that they welcomed Baby Nora on Friday, Nov. 8th.

Meanwhile, Ellis shared the same sweet pic, sans caption, to commemorate the exciting occasion.

The new mom shared a number of snapshots during her pregnancy journey, with the most recent, posted Nov. 4, showing her standing on a beach with her baby bump on full display.

"Counting hours... #40weekspregnant," Senicar captioned the snapshot.

The famously reclusive, private pair have reportedly been dating since 2015. Senicar first revealed that the pair were expecting -- and planning to tie the knot -- in an interview with the Serbian magazine Story in the summer.

Congrats to the happy couple!

