Jay Ellis Photoshops Himself Into 'Insecure' Cast Photo After It's Revealed He Won't be in Season 3

Jay Ellis is making sure Insecure fans don't forget about him.

The 36-year-old actor -- who portrays Lawrence on the series -- did not attend HBO's Insecure Fest in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend and called out his absence in a humorous Instagram post on Tuesday.

Finding a group shot of the cast from the event, Ellis photoshopped himself into the pic along with the caption: "Heard I missed something last weekend... fixed it."

The post comes just days after the show's star and creator, Issa Rae, talked to ET's Courtney Tezeno about Ellis' character not being in the upcoming season.

In the season two finale of Insecure, Rae's character, Issa Dee, and Lawrence break up once and for all. Following the emotional episode, the leading lady told ET that she wanted to show that exes don't always stay in each other's lives after finding closure.

“At the end of the day, we’re always trying to tell stories that are true and authentic," showrunner Prentice Penny further explained to Vulture. "We just said, well, if he’s not around, he’s not around. Let’s just deal with the reality of what her life is now. Let’s be true to that, when you breakup and you have closure.”

In February, Ellis -- whose name is not featured in the credits for this upcoming season -- also addressed whether Lawrence would return. "The way it ended, you wouldn't think that I would be around," he teased to ET's Denny Directo. "It's a real part of life when you have that kind of closure, you typically never see that person again."

The season three premiere of Insecure airs Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Insecure’ Issa and Lawrence Tie Up Loose Ends in Season 2 Finale

Issa Rae Slams Kanye West For His Slavery Comments in Front of Kim Kardashian at CFDA Awards

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae & Sarah Silverman Poke Fun at 'Vanity Fair' Photoshop Flub With Hilarious 'GQ' Cover

Related Gallery