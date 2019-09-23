After a night of upsets and surprising wins at the 71st Emmy Awards, the stars hit up the after-parties to revel in their shows' accomplishments.

From Sophie Turner taking a bite out of drag queen Nina West’s giant pink wig to epic outfit changes, the night was full of surprises as the stars attended a series of soirees.

Here's a look at what went down when the cameras were off and the stars were ready to party!

Governors Ball at LA Live Event Deck

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This Is Us cast members -- Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Stause -- happily gathered together inside at their designated table. While Ventimiglia was seen knocking back his drink with a lemon rind, a woman approached Hartley and Sullivan at the This Is Us cast table and asked for a pic. Sullivan joked to the guy taking their picture, “Make sure the flash is on!”



Also at the event, Queer Eye star Bobby Berk hugged The Act's Joey King and was overheard saying, “Oh my God, you’re amazing!"

NICK AGRO/AFP/Getty Images

George R.R. Martin took his Game of Thrones victory sitting down, making himself a tasty plate of sliders while proudly displaying his Emmy on the table. Inside the event, there were buffet stations with beef and chicken sliders, potato chips, cheese potatoes, steak and a dessert station. Throughout the party, servers were roaming around with crispy brussel sprouts, salad, chips and salsa, small poké bowls, and magi crostinis. Guests were also treated to Fiji water and Ketel One vodka.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After walking the Emmys red carpet together, former exes Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor posed with Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy and his wife, Deborah Divine.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

And she may not have taken home gold on Sunday night, but Emmys queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus sparkled in gold as she kissed her Veep co-star, Anna Chlumsky, on her cheek.

HBO Party at the Pacific Design Center

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Heidi Klum was hard to miss at this party as she rocked a see-through silver gown while walking the carpet with her new husband, Tom Kaulitz.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie changed out of her headline-making red carpet gown and into a bubblegum pink pants suit with a draped white sash.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy cuddled up to Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France as the pair hugged in pics.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Peter Dinklage was over the whole red carpet attire. Following his historic Emmys win, the Game of Thrones star changed into fitted jeans, a V-neck T-shirt and sunglasses hanging from the front of his shirt. He wasn’t even seen with his trophy at the after-party.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels parted the crowd with his shiny new Emmy as he tried to get past the large groups of people.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s daughter, Maude Apatow, looked all grown up in a cherry red gown and dark cat eye makeup.

Stiller and Taylor also attended this party, and had a fun, lighthearted vibe as they entered the event.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race was the life of the party, and people freaked out when they saw her. West stopped to take pics with fans, including Sophie Turner, who came up and jokingly nibbled on her giant pink wig.

ABC/20th Century Fox/ Hulu Emmy Party

Leon Bennett/WireImage

At the swanky soiree, Ventimiglia told ET’s Lauren Zima that his dad spent the whole night trying to get a photo with Jimmy Kimmel.

“My dad just kept leaning over and saying, ‘Hey, if you see Jimmy Kimmel, I want to get a photo with Jimmy, his friend Jimmy. My father and Jimmy have a special relationship,” Milo revealed.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ventimiligia’s This Is Us co-star and on-screen wife, Mandy Moore, also opened up to ET about her outfit change for the after-parties. Both Brandon Maxwell looks had similar color blocking, and she was thrilled that her This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson, rocked a similar Emmys look on the red carpet.

“My favorite thing was seeing my dear sister, Susan Kelechi Watson, on the red carpet and we were literally in the same dress. I was like, 'We're Pearsons, we're family,” Moore gushed. “I didn’t know what her dress looked like. I just knew she was wearing pink and red.”

Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After-Party at Milk Studios

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Apparently there were no hard feelings between GOT co-stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. The two hugged it out after Kit's character, Jon Snow, murdered Emilia's character, Daenerys Targaryen, on the show's final season.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Orange Is the New Black co-stars Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne, Selenis Leyva and Jackie Cruz all said hello to one another on the dance floor, but ended up having their own dance parties with other guests.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Kerry Washington greeted Queer Eye star Tan France and the cast of GLOW, posing for pictures together. Her elusive husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, avoided photos and stood behind his wife.

Feeling extra generous, Jason Bateman allowed others to take photos with his award.

For more Emmys fun, watch the clip below:

Reporting by Liz Mortham, Brendon Geoffrion and Tricia Durrant.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2019: That Felicity Huffman Joke and More of the Shadiest Moments

Emmys 2019: 10 Moments You Didn't See on TV

The Most Stunning Beauty Looks From 2019 Emmys -- Best Hair & Makeup on Zendaya, Sandra Oh & More!

Related Gallery