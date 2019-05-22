Ellen DeGeneres isn't going anywhere -- at least through 2022.

The daytime talk show host announced on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had signed a contract to keep the show going for another three years. A source close to production tells ET that it was the "right decision" for DeGeneres.

"Ellen thought about her decision to sign on for more years with her show, and ultimately decided extending was the right decision. Ellen knows that there is a lot of negativity going on in today’s climate, and loves bringing positivity into people's lives. The constant messages from fans were a reminder as to why she does it," the source says.

"Also, Ellen negotiated a big deal, with ownership in her show, as well as numerous projects with NBC," ET's source adds.

In her announcement on Tuesday, DeGeneres teased fans with rumors she was leaving the daytime talk show.

"Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break," she said. "But I don't. You're stuck with me. Because I just signed for three more years."

"I had gone through a tough time. I lost my career for a little while. This show was my second chance," she explained of why she feels so tied to the show. "And it turns out, it also helped other people."

An audience member who attended Tuesday's taping, meanwhile, told ET that DeGeneres mentioned that she felt three years was a good amount of time to stick with the show "because she feels TV will still be around." "Since there's so many other ways of watching things these days, who knows in three years where TV will be at that point," the audience member noted of DeGeneres' thoughts.

While speaking with ET earlier this month, the 61-year-old comedian opened up about her future retirement, revealing that she hopes she'll know when it's time.

"[Maybe] when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I'll sense that," DeGeneres shared.



"You know, I'll walk away really when I stop having fun. I actually don't care about the rest of the people," she added. "If I'm having fun and no one's watching, I don't care. But if I'm not having fun and everyone's watching, then I should walk away."

