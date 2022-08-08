Popping bottles and toasting with the closest people in his life! Garth Brooks is celebrating the end of his three-year world tour with champagne and festivities!

ET's Rachel Smith was exclusively with Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, at the epic afterparty following his final stop on the North American leg of his Garth Brooks Stadium Tour!

Amid the revelry, Brooks spoke with Smith about the tour wrapping up and said that he truly doubts he'll be headlining a tour of this magnitude in the foreseeable future.

"I don’t think we'll ever do a stadium tour again, ever. It’s just too much on the crew," Brooks shared. "These guys haven’t been home in six months."

However, Brooks celebrated the fact that his road crew is "finally gonna get to go home and see their families."

That being said, Brooks admitted that retirement from live performing isn't in the cards, and when it comes to tours, "It’s never the last one."

Yearwood, meanwhile, shared that the champagne wrap party celebration was somewhat "bittersweet" by nature, "Because you enjoy every second along the way."

"The last show is always the special one. This is something that, even though some of us will work together again, it'll never be like this exact moment," she added.

While the three-year tour is nearly done, Brooks still has more than enough on his plate, including the release of his new book, The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years.

Garth Brooks

Additionally, Brooks is set to narrate a 10-part documentary series, National Parks, for NatGeo, and the country crooner reflected on his workload, sharing, "It’s gonna be fun! Here’s the deal, man, if you wake up you got a job to do."

That also means he has no interest in ever giving up on his music. "I think hopefully I'll die with my guitar on," Brooks shared.

"I just want to be wherever that woman is, and I'll be happy." Brooks said, referring to Yearwood. "But if I’m gonna get to play music, then I'm a lucky, lucky man."

Brooks' The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years is available for purchase exclusively on talkshoplive.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour comes to a final close in September with shows in Ireland on Sept. 9-11 and 16 and 17.

