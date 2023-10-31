After Heidi Klum stunned spectators outside of her annual Halloween soiree with her peacock costume "art performance" involving 10 Cirque Du Soleil, she talked with ET about how the costume came to life and what inspired the vision.

Klum, 50, and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, chatted with ET's Rachel Smith from outside the event and said the idea came to her after she decided to go as a "minimal kind of rainworm" for her 2022 party.

"Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people," the America's Got Talent judge said.

In reality, Klum's worm costume was a massive and slimy outfit that required hours of makeup and prosthetics and required her to writhe and wriggle on the red carpet to get into the event.

She told ET that this year, she went through the process of thinking about what kind of animal or other creature she could make into an intricate arrangement.

"I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up," Klum said. "I wanted to make an art performance out of it."

For her Halloween night event, "the queen of Halloween" wore a fitted blue bodysuit decorated to look like a Peacock's iridescent feathers. On her face, Klum had on a fully functioning beak that allowed her to speak, multi-colored face paint covered with gems and several feathers sprouting out of her head.

In total, she said the look took about six hours to pull together. The journey to the performance took a little bit longer, though.

She said most of the time spent on the costume was in the planning and the choreography, which required at least nine backup dancers to pull off.

Her backup dancers each appeared in a green bodysuit that perfectly juxtaposed the model's blue costume and came together to reveal a beautiful peacock with a full plume of feathers.

Klum said after last year, she was just happy to have a costume that had some flexibility and "life" to it.

Michel Laprise, the creative director of Cirque Du Soleil, also talked with ET and said he was honored to get the call from the supermodel and to be tasked with creating not only the performance but also the look for the costume.

Laprise said that they brought Klum to Montreal for workshops and that she was immediately committed to accomplishing the elaborate Halloween look that he said took a total of 2,000 hours.

"She was amazing, she did all the research about us," Laprise said of Klum.

When asked if the supermodel picked up on the choreography for the dance and performance quickly, Laprise simply responded: "Yes, she's Heidi."

For a look at Klum's 2022 worm costume and her other iconic looks throughout the year, check out the gallery below.

